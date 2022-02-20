Clifford goal ensures comfortable win for Kerry over disappointing Donegal

David Clifford of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Kerry 1-13

Donegal 0-7

In the end it was all fairly straight forward as Kerry powered their way to a nine-point win over Donegal in wind and rain-lashed Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Kingdom were aided by a somewhat – okay a very – fortuitous goal by David Clifford fourteen minutes into the second half. Even without it, however, one got the sense that Kerry were well on their way towards the two points on offer.

Donegal, who looked to be playing the conditions cleverly against the breeze in the first half, seemed to lack any ideas on how to break their hosts down when it came their turn to put the pressure on in the second thirty five minutes.

Instead, Jack O'Connor’s men dug in, dug deep and found a way around their hosts, playing the better football, playing more controlled and clever stuff with ball in hand using a mix of hard-running off the shoulder and intelligent kick-passing.

The only real disappointment from a Kerry point of view was a struggle to get their hands on primary possession from Shane Ryan’s restarts, most pointedly in middle to latter part of the second half.

Indeed, Donegal’s dominance in that sector contributed to a little bit of a fourth quarter recovery – as they briefly closed the gap before seeing it stretch out again by the finish.

For Kerry to win the second half against the breeze, nevertheless, will buoy both team and management alike. Facing down that gale into the scoreboard end it was no mean feat to extend their advantage.

As a matter of fact the question at half-time was would it be enough? Was seven points a sufficient margin to see the Kingdom over the line when the accounts came to be balanced at the end of seventy minutes?

Coming up around the 35 minute mark Kerry were six clear and that felt just a little scant. An injury-time point for Killian Spillane – his second – though felt like it might be enough to tip the balance here.

Before it the Tír Chonaill men would have been feeling pretty good about how they navigated the first half against the breeze. Only on a day like this could a team be happy to be six points down, having only taken two scores and not having actually had a kick for a point (both their first half scores came from the fist). In hindsight, maybe that was a warning sign to take heed of.

Kerry started well enough with Seán O’Shea sweeping over a beautiful side-line ball into the Lewis Road end – brilliantly judging the gale right away – and Killian Spillane firing over from play inside the opening five minutes, but Donegal exerted a measure of control over the play.

The men in green and white dominated possession (with a clear edge on primary possession) and following those fisted points from Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Shane O’Donnell were sitting pretty at two points apiece after eleven minutes.

That, however, was the high water mark for the Ulster men as from in and around the quarter hour mark, Kerry began to exert a bit more control over proceedings, as one would expect given the conditions.

The Kingdom shot the next seven in-a-row to half-time with O’Shea, Dan O’Donoghue, Paul Geaney and Paudie Clifford all contributing, as Donegal for their at times impressive ability to hold the ball failed to create another scoring opportunity after O’Donnell’s point on eleven minutes.

At 0-9 to 0-2 at the break it felt like Kerry had wrestled a measure of control, even if there remained a degree of uncertainty about how well Declan Bonner’s would do with the breeze at their backs.

Donegal, clearly, couldn’t make that transition. Their play remained somewhat pedestrian and lateral as Kerry made real efforts to grab hold of the thing, starting with a shot for goal that struck the upright by Seán O’Shea just a little over a minute into the second half.

Even with a big lead to chase down there was no sense of any great urgency from Donegal, who took eleven minutes to shoot their first score of the half through Conor O’Donnell.

Minutes later arrived Clifford’s goal – an effort that was utterly miss-hit and somehow bamboozled Shaun Patton in the Donegal goal – and with Kerry’s lead out to nine that was pretty much that, 1-9 to 0-3.

Kerry had it out to ten when Dara Moynihan assisted man-of-the-match Seán O’Shea for another score and, while Donegal rallied a bit with that edge at midfield to bring it back to a six point game by 61 minutes (1-10 to 0-7), Kerry were still well in control and could have had another goal had David Clifford’s venomous effort been a few inches lower instead of rattling the crossbar 59 minutes in.

Donegal did have a chance of a goal of their own which Ryan McHugh rather butchered on 65 minutes (attempting a pass instead of taking it on himself), but there was never any question that the Ulster men could turn it around.

Kerry were too much in control and with a trio of points, two from O’Shea and one from Clifford, wrapped up an unexpectedly easy win to top the table.

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Dan O’Donoghue (0-1), Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry, Adrian Spillane, Seán O’Shea (0-7, 3,f, 1 side-line), Dara Moynihan, Paudie Clifford (0-1), Paul Geaney (0-1), Killian Spillane (0-2) Subs: David Clifford (1-1) for K Spillane, 43, Stephen O’Brien for A Spillane, 54, Tony Brosnan for P Geaney, 57, Jack Savage for P Clifford, 64, Greg Horan for J Barry, 66 Blood: Stephen O’Brien for A Spillane, 12-20

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton, Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Bán Gallagher (0-1), Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan, Odhrán McFedden Ferry, Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson, Peader Mogan, Shane O’Donnell (0-2), Hugh McFadden, Patrick McBrearty (0-2, 1f), Rory O’Donnell, Conor O’Donnell (0-2) Subs: Stephen McMenamin for P Brennan, 40, Niall O’Donnell for R O’Donnell, 42, Oisín Gallen for H McFadden, 49, Dáire Ó Baoill for S O’Donnell, 66, Ethan O’Donnell for O McFadden Ferry, 69

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan (Laois)