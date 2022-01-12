Clifford goal completes Kerry rout of Tipp to set up McGrath Cup final with Cork

Paul Geaney and Shane O'Connell of Tipperary wait for a ball to be kicked into them during the McGrath Cup Group B match at Moyne Templetuohy GAA Club in Templetuohy, Tipperary. Photo by Sportsfile

McGRATH CUP GROUP B

Tipperary 0-5

Kerry 1-23

One week’s 23-point win is the next week’s 21-point win, and Kerry manager Jack O’Connor was pleased. He also expects – and will want – a sterner test from Cork in the McGrath Cup final, which has been pushed back a week until Saturday week in Killarney.

On the back of last week’s trouncing of Limerick, O’Connor sent an equally strong team to Templetuohy, intent on toppling Tipp and securing a cut at Cork in 10 days, after the Rebels booked their place in the final with a win over Waterford on Tuesday night.

With the final originally scheduled for this Saturday, by agreement, O’Connor and Cork boss Keith Ricken got the final moved back a week. Too many players from both squads are involved in Sigerson Cup this week and next, and the extras seven days allows for a few of those, maybe, to fall back in with their county squads, and gives more time, too, to ruminate over a first meeting of the year between the aul enemies.

Kerry made six changes from the team that beat Limerick by 23-points a week ago, but the travelling side were no weaker for the changes.

David Clifford, Darragh Moynihan and Mike Breen were excused for Sigerson Cup duty, while Stefan Okunbor and Pa Warren have club commitments at the weekend, but Kerry’s deputies were more than up for the task. When one considers those replacements included Sean O’Shea, Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley, it’s easy to see how Tipperary were on a hiding to nothing in this match.

An early point from a Killian Spillane mark settled Kerry into their rhythm, and scores from Stephen O’Brien and O’Shea soon followed.

When Dan O’Donoghue, who made his Kerry senior debut last week, raided up from corner back to kick Kerry’s fourth score, Tipp boss David Power would have sensed he and his players were in for an arduous evening.

By the water break Kerry were 0-8 to no score ahead, and they were nine ahead before the home side registered their first score – a converted free from goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly. By the time Conor Sweeney scored Tipp’s first point from play – arguably the best score of the half after a sweeping counter-attack – Kerry had 12 on the board, and led 0-12 to 0-2 at the interval.

The second half was a blur of Kerry points and substitutes on both sides and O’Connor and David Power ran their benches.

Sweeney (free) and Eanna McBride had early second half scores for Tipperary but Kerry were 0-15 to 0-4 ahead at the second water break, and then Eanna O Conchuir teed up Paudie Clifford for a tap-in goal in the 56th minute for the game’s only green flag.

O’Connor was, understandably, pleased with the attitude and appetite from his players, but acknowledged that Cork will be a much sterner test of his Kerry team.



TIPPERARY: Michael O’Reilly 0-1 (f), Shane O’Connell, Liam Ryan, Jimmy Feehan, Mark O’Meara, Ciaran Cannon, Colm O’Shaughnessy, Luke Boland, Mark Russell, Jordan Moloney, Conor Sweene 0-3 (2f), Bill Maher, Eanna McBride 0-1, Shane Foley, Mark Stokes.

Subs: Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Stokes (31), Kuba Behan (JK Brackens) for M O’Reilly (ht), Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers) for C Cannon (ht), Jack Kennedy (JK Brackens) for M O’Meara (47),Paul Devlin (Eire Og Annacarty) for L Ryan (47), Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler Ballyneale) for B Maher (60), Ben Comerford for S Foley (60), Darragh O’Leary for C O’Shaughnessy (69), Tadhg Carew for M Russell (72),Christy English for E McBride (72), Tom Tobin for J Moloney (72)

KERRY: Shane Ryan (Rathmore), Dan O’Donoghue 0-1 (Spa), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), Paul Murphy (Rathmore), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), Gavin Crowley (Templenoe), Sean O’Shea 0-5 (3f, 2m) (Kenmare Shamrocks), Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), Micheál Burns 0-1 (Dr Crokes), Paudie Clifford 1-2 (0-1f) (Fossa), Stephen O’Brien 0-1 (Kenmare Shamrocks), Killian Spillane 0-6 (1m) (Templenoe), Paul Geaney 0-2 (1m)(Dingle), Dara Roche 0-2 (Glenflesk).

Subs: Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht) for G Crowley (43), Graham O’Sullivan 0-1 (Piarsaigh na Dromoda) for P Murphy (47), Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht) for D Roche (51), Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds) for S O’Brien (55),Tony Brosnan 0-2 (Dr Crokes) for P Geaney (58), Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys) for P Clifford (58)

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)

