Clifford brothers to provide edge for Fossa over Castletown in All Ireland semi-final

Little brother is watching you: David Clifford watches on as elder brother Paudie Clifford evades the attentions of a Kilmurry player during the Munster Junior Club Final in Mallow last month Photo by Michael P Ryan / Sportsfile

AIB ALL IRELAND CLUB JFC SEMI-FINAL

Fossa v Castletown (Meath)

Saturday, January 7

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 2pm

When Kerry teams slip up in these championships – at junior and intermediate level – generally speaking it’s a Connacht or an Ulster side which delivers the coup de grace.

Does that mean we can be fairly confident of Fossa’s chances of overhauling Meath and Leinster kingpins Castletown this weekend? To an extent, yes, but as the financial ads always remind us past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Fossa will need to be on their game this weekend, just as they were against Kilmurry in the Munster final. Indeed, the Kilmurry game could be instructive here.

The Kerry champions were favourites, warm favourites as it happens, but that didn’t stop a lively and determined Kilmurry side from causing the lakeside club all sorts of problems.

That said, come the finish and despite being down to fourteen men, Fossa were comfortable winners, albeit that the scoreboard was slightly unkind on the Muskerry men from across the county bounds.

Still it does show that a determined side can cause a certain amount of trouble for Adrian Sheehan’s outfit. They’re not invincible, despite having two of the finest footballers in the country at their disposal.

Of course, they’re far from a one man band. There is quality in that Fossa side from Fintan Coffey at full-back, through guys like Harry Buckley, Paddy Sheehan, Matt Rennie and the two O’Shea brothers, Emmett and Tadhg.

They face a Castletown side, which came through a tricky Leinster campaign before seeing off Wexford side St Abbans Abbotstown by 0-12 to 0-6 in Wexford Park. With three games played, they should be in fine fettle for this clash in Portlaoise.

The club – which is just north of Navan and not too far from the Louth border – will look to play their own game according to manager Aidan Young.

"We're going there to win it, they have the Cliffords and other good players, but maybe we have the best 15 on the pitch overall compared to them, we'll certainly give it a good rattle," he told the Meath Chronicle.

Their wing-back Killian Price will take watching – he shot three points from play against Abbotstown from number 5 – midfielders Rian McConnell and Shane Hoey are well-regarded, while up front Damien Ginnity, Kevin Ross (their free-taker) and Declan Cribbin are probably the most impressive.

All that said it’s hard to look past Fossa here. They’re a solid side, a determined side, and they have two Clifford brothers.

Verdict: Fossa