Clifford brothers sensationally deliver for Fossa as gutted Listry leave it slip

Tom Keane Kerry County Board presenting the Cup to Captain Paudie Clifford and Mike Pierce (sponsor) presenting the Man of the Match Award to David Clifford after the 2022 Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Championship Final in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday Photo by Tatyana McGough

Paudie Clifford Captain of Fossa Team lifting the Cup after the 2022 Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Championship Final in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY PJFC FINAL

Fossa 4-15

Listry 0-22

(after extra-time)

Every time you get it into your head that you have seen David Clifford go through all his repertoire of tricks, then you just know that you are mistaken. When you are dealing with a footballing genius, there is always something new to witness.

Having claimed the highest honours, in the green and gold of Kerry, and for his divisional outfit East Kerry, already this season, the 23-year-old attacking sensation is now savouring potentially the sweetest day of all – county final glory in the red shirt of his beloved Fossa.

This was simply a sensational Kerry Petroleum junior premier championship decider, with Listry more than playing their part in an absolute thriller. Indeed, the losers will have many, many regrets that they didn’t get the job done in normal time, but it wasn’t just their own fault. Far from it.

With a personal tally of 2-12 (1-6 from open play), this was another big-match occasion that was bent to the will of the Footballer-of-the-Year. It’s just what he does.

When there is silverware there to be won, David Clifford always turns up to the table – inevitably, with sidekick, older brother Paudie, in close proximity. Their dream 2022 hasn’t run its course just yet.

The Cliffords were well to the fore for Fossa in an opening half where they enjoyed wind advantage. However, from the beginning, it was evident that they were under serious pressure around the middle of the field, with Listry, most certainly, the dominant force when it came to winning primary possession.

Despite their struggles in that important sector, Fossa gained a foothold from Tadhg O’Shea’s tenth minute goal, brilliantly created by Paudie Clifford’s magnificent right-footed delivery into the advancing Paddy Sheehan, and they moved into a four-point lead by the 16th minute, 1-4 to 0-3.

With Jimmy O’Leary, Billy O’Brien and Ronan Buckley spearheading their aerial assault in the kick-out battle, Listry were the better team in the second quarter, eventually drawing level, before Fossa regrouped to take a two-point advantage to the dressing-rooms at half-time, 1-7 to 0-8.

Marc Ó Sé’s side would have been reasonably content at that juncture, acknowledging the fact that the elements would now be in their favour on the resumption, and they hit the ground running with three unanswered points, the influential duo of Aaron O’Shea and Buckley in fine form.

With Jack Walsh and Cain Bradley also making their presences felt off the substitutes’ bench, Fossa were in deep, deep trouble when O’Shea fired over two stunning points from play to propel Listry into a four-point lead, 0-17 to 1-10, by the 53rd minute.

There didn’t appear to be a way back for Fossa, but when you have the Clifford brothers at your disposal, nothing can be written off. A pointed free from David, and a clever punched finish to the net by Paudie, after his brother’s effort from the left wing had dropped short, had the cat among the pigeons entering injury-time, 2-11 to 0-17.

Listry were undoubtedly shell-shocked, but retaining their composure, they launched another attack that culminated in full-forward Micheál Keane slotting over from close range, but that wasn’t the end of the scoring – David Clifford launching over a superlative left-footed equaliser from 35 metres out to bring this rip-roaring affair to an added 20 minutes.

Like we have seen so many times on these occasions, the momentum moves to the team that have come back from the dead, and that was definitely the case here, when play resumed. Or, to explain the situation even more succinctly, Fossa now had the bit between the teeth, and Clifford junior, in particular, was determined to drive on.

Two long-range, left-footed specials from the full-forward, and a coolly-converted penalty, in the dying stages of the first half of extra-time, after he had been fouled himself (credit Paudie for another raking pin-point pass), had Adrian Sheehan’s charges now in control, 3-14 to 0-19, heading into the second period.

Listry were rocked, understandably so, and losing key players Ronan Buckley and Ruairí Murphy to the effects of cramp was something that they could have done without, but they were in no mood to throw in the towel either. That is not in their make-up.

Fossa went five ahead, with a David Clifford tap-over free, but that decent cushion was soon whittled down to two points, with Listry razor-sharp from placed balls, and they almost turned the game right around again when Aaron O’Shea’s rocket of a right-footed drive was tipped over the crossbar by Fossa goalkeeper Shane O’Sullivan.

Sensing that this was getting much too close for comfort in the dying moments, great players do what great players do. With replacement Dan O’Connell winning a dirty ball around the middle that he had no right to win, David Clifford was soon careering through the Listry defence yet again. Eschewing an easy point, he billowed the net from close range, and that was that.

Listry left devastated, Fossa in ecstasy, Paudie Clifford lifting the winners’ trophy, brother David with another man-of-the-match award. Now a Munster campaign awaits. On the go since January, the Cliffords’ fairytale season has just taken another positive twist.

FOSSA: Shane O’Sullivan; Kevin McCarthy, Fintan Coffey, Brian Myers; Dan O’Keeffe, Paudie Clifford 1-2, Rian Colleran; Eoin Talbot, Paddy Sheehan; Harry Buckley 0-1, Matt Rennie, Anthony Wharton; Tadgh O’Shea 1-0, David Clifford 2-12 (0-6fs, 1-0pen), Emmett O’Shea Subs: Cian O’Shea for Colleran (ht), Harry Kelly for T O’Shea (40), Dan O’Connell for Wharton (53), Mark Dennehy for Buckley, inj (63), Gary Cronin for McCarthy (69), Darren Ryan for E O’Shea (71)

LISTRY: Dave Carroll; Danny Wrenn, Paudie Lehane, Caolan Ryan; Darragh Lehane, Anthony Kennedy 0-1, Billy O’Brien; Jimmy O’Leary, Ronan Buckley 0-4; Gary O’Sullivan 0-1, Aaron O’Shea 0-6 (0-2fs), Ruairi Murphy 0-2; Joe Clifford, Micheal Keane 0-1, Sean Lehane 0-1 (f) Subs: Jack Walsh 0-5 (fs) for S Lehane (ht), Cain Bradley 0-1 for Ryan (ht), Sean O’Sullivan for Clifford (53), Damian Clifford for Keane (71), Seamus Giles for Buckley, inj (71), Pa Delee for Murphy, inj (75)

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys).