Clifford and co looking to win first Sigerson title for UL

David Clifford will be seeking to drive the University of Limerick to their first ever Sigerson Cup title tonight Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Even though MTU Kerry suffered semi-final heartbreak last Thursday night after their extra-time defeat to NUIG, there will be significant Kingdom interest in tonight’s Sigerson Cup decider when University of Limerick face off against the Galway side at the Carlow IT grounds (7.30pm, LIVE TG4).

As is normally the case, all eyes will be on Kerry talisman David Clifford, who will line out at full-forward for Declan Brouder’s charges. The Fossa star has been in sensational form throughout the Sigerson campaign, notching a phenomenal 5-20 in UL’s previous four matches.

Clifford struck 1-5 in their opening day rout of IT Sligo (4-15 to 0-7), before hitting 2-7 in a hum-dinger of a contest against Letterkenny IT (2-23 to 3-15).

In the quarter-final, the current All-Star accounted for 2-4 of his side’s tally in the victory over Queen’s (2-12 to 0-13), while he followed that up with a tally of 0-4 in the hard-fought last-four clash with DCU (0-14 to 0-11).

The Kerry senior star has had a more than able sidekick in corner-forward Dónal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan. Happily recovered from a serious hamstring injury that seriously curtailed his development in recent seasons, the Kilgarvan man has dove-tailed superbly with Clifford, registering 0-18 himself in UL’s passage to the final.

Ballymac’s Brian Lonergan, who scored three points in the semi-final, is also expected to be part of the Limerick outfit’s starting fifteen this evening, while Brosna’s Paul Walsh and Kenmare’s James McCarthy have also been summoned to action in previous games, Walsh netting a brace of goals against IT Sligo.

Seán Keane of Listowel Emmets and Annascaul’s Colm Moriarty are also part of the UL squad, while Na Gaeil’s county senior panellist Stefan Okunbor will be forced into a watching brief tonight due to the shoulder problem he picked up while lining out with his club a few weeks ago.