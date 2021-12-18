Classy Gneeveguilla register clearcut victory over Boherbue to reach Munster final

Gneeveguilla have qualified for the Munster Club Junior Football Final after beating Boherbue in the semi-final

MUNSTER CLUB JFC SEMI-FINAL

Gneeveguilla 3-14

Boherbue 0-9

Gneeveguilla produced a wonderful display of attacking football to ease past near neighbours Boherbue in the Munster Junior Football Championship semi-final at Mallow on Saturday afternoon.

The victory margin graphically highlights the clear superiority of the Kerry champions, power and pace allied to slick and superior teamwork that reaped a handsome dividend. For Boherbue’s part, great expectations failed to be realised, they can have no complaints, defeated by a better balanced side that crucially carried a far wider threat in attack.

From the opening half, Gneeveguilla came close to goaling on three occasions but on the turnover, they kept their patience to strike a rich vein of form with well worked goals that fully extinguished Boherbue’s prospects.

Boherbue had made the early running with a series of raids only for their composure to lack the edge and shoot back to back wides. Once settled, Gneeveguilla looked far sharper, rising to the challenge in emphatic style and sweeping movement yielded points to Padraig Doyle, Shane O’Sullivan and Jack Cremin.

Boherbue waited until the seventh minute to open their account from a well struck C J O’Sullivan point yet the Kerry champions remained a dominant force. That stemmed from the solid work ethic of Darren Brosnan, Pa Warren and Pat Brosnan in defence with Ronan Collins and Conor Herlihy to the fore at midfield. Elsewhere John O’Leary, Seán O’Keeffe and Michael Murphy were eager beaver up and down the park.

Driving forays posed problems for the Boherbue rearguard, experienced ‘keeper Kevin Murphy kept his side in the hunt with important interventions as did the woodwork and it saw Gneeveguilla hold a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage at the first water break.

Going forward, Gneeveguilla continued to spell out their intent with smashing points to O’Sullivan, O’Keeffe and Jack Cremin. However, coming up to the break, Boherbue pulled their game together, their play improved considerably from the promptings of O’Sullivan brothers, C J and Jerry along with the growing prominence of Kevin Cremin and Andrew O’Connor.

Points from Gerry O’Connor and Liam Moynihan offered encouragement as Boherbue trailed 0-9 to 0-4 at the interval. And the prospect of a competitive second half lay in store, points swapped at either end by John O’Leary and Andrew O’Connor on the restart.

Those hopes receded in the follow up play, once Gneeveguilla upped the tempo, Boherbue started to operate second fiddle in too many departments. Moving forward with urgency, Herlihy and O’Keeffe tacked on points before the cause of the Kerry champions received a massive boost in the 37th minute, good work by Warren and Doyle set up O’Leary to blast unerring to the net.

Further trouble for Boherbue in the next phase of play, Gerry O’Sullivan picking up a second yellow card. In fairness, the Duhallow hopefuls remained in with a shout from points to C J O’Sullivan and Liam Moynihan.

Still Gneeveguilla’s play remained full of energy and exuberance thanks to the tireless grafting of their stand out players and the forceful play of their attack saw O’Keeffe avail of hesitancy within the Boherbue defence to drill low to the net.

O’Keeffe followed up with a sweet point following good work by Shane O’Sullivan for a clear 2-14 to 0-7 grip at the second water sos. And when the action resumed, John O’Leary drove a wider wedge between the sides on netting Gneeveguilla’s third goal.

At this stage, the outcome was purely academic though Boherbue battled right to the finish and gained some consolation on closing out the game with three late points added to the scoreboard. A happy day’s work for Gneeveguilla who progress to a Munster Final against Ballina of Tipperary.

GNEEVEGUILLA: P O’Riordan; D Brosnan, P Brosnan, P O’Leary; P Warren (0-1), E Fitzgerald, DJ Murphy; R Collins, C Herlihy (0-1); J O’Leary (2-1), P Doyle (0-2), M Murphy (0-1); S O’Keeffe (1-4, 0-1f), S O’Sullivan (0-3), J Cremin (0-1). Subs: P O’Connor for M Murphy (45), C Buckley for J Cremin (45), C O’Connor for S O’Keeffe (45); D O’Sullivan for J O’Leary (49), K Coughlan for P O’Leary (49).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; D O’Keeffe, N Murphy, D Buckley; K Cremin, J Daly (0-1), M O’Gorman; P Daly, G O’Sullivan; Andrew O’Connor (0-1), A Murphy, CJ O’Sullivan (0-2); Alan O’Connor, J O’Connor (0-2, 0-1f), L Moynihan (0-2, 0-1f). Subs: J Corkery for M O’Gorman (36); D O’Sullivan for Andrew O’Connor (45), B Murphy for P Daly (45), D Sheehan (0-1) for L Moynihan (45); B Buckley for CJ O’Sullivan (49, inj).

Referee: P Smith (Waterford).