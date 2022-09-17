Classy Crotta O’Neills turn on the skill to burn off Abbeydorney in Under 21 hurling final

Crotta O'Neills celebrate victory over Abbeydorney in the Acorn Life County Under 21 Hurling Championship Final in Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

ACORN LIFE COUNTY UNDER 21 HC FINAL

Abbeydorney 0-18

Crotta O’Neills 1-21

In the championship quarter, they played like champions.

When the pressure came on, they stood tall. When things looked to be turning against them – down a man for an off the ball incident – it didn’t affect them one little bit. Crotta O’Neills’ focus didn’t waver. Not for one moment.

Mental strength is one thing. Composure and class is another. Crotta had all of the above when it counted. They also had the game’s dominant performer in Rory Mahony. The wing-back was simply sensational.

Mahony was his side’s heart and soul. Their driving force. Their inspiration and with nine points to his name – including three from play – was nailed on as man-of-the-match from a long way out.

On the scoreboard for much of the game there wasn’t that much in it, by the time the end-game rolled around, however, there was only one team in it. There was only ever going to be one-winner.

To be fair to their vanquished rivals,Abbeydorney, that was some turnaround from the first half when they showed plenty of class and composure of their own to fashion a nice cushion at the break.

Sure enough there was nobody out of the running at the end of an entertaining first half, but O’Dorney would have been much the happier side at the break nevertheless.

Especially when one considers that they were rocked back on their heels just sixteen seconds in. After a goal for the Crotta captain Declan O’Donoghue – battled home with consummate ease and skill – one might have been forgiven for thinking the favourites might pull away easily, O’Dorney though simply wouldn’t allow it.

Right away Keith O’Connor struck back with a sixty five and, while O’Donoghue forced a save from Oisín Maunsell on four minutes, he was fairly well contained from then on out as O’Dorney gradually came to grips and, if anything, took control.

It took Aidan Leahy’s men just ten minutes to pull level with the pre-match favourites – 0-5 to 1-2 following a point from play by O’Connor – and eleven to take the lead for the first time after a point by Jack Sheehan.

It was Sheehan’s first of five first half points and really the O’Dorney full-forward proved almost unmarkable for the Crotta rearguard who tried a number of options to curb the Abbeydorney number 14. All to little avail.

Abbeydorney were out to three points clear on a couple of occasions – 0-9 to 1-4 clear after 18 minutes and 0-13 to 1-7 clear after 26 minutes – but to be fair to Crotta they never let their rivals get too far out in front.

Rory Mahony was a key figure for the O’Neills in the first half and with them outscoring O’Dorney two points to one – their points from Seán Murnane and Cormac White – they were well in touch, 0-14 to 1-9 the half-time score.

Still for all Abbeydorney’s fine play in hindsight the warning signs were there. Crotta were creating a hell of a lot of chances, in the first half they had ten (six wides, four dropped short) to O’Dorney’s three.

If they could get on top of that, and get on top of the rampant Jack Sheehan then the path to victory was open to them. And so it transpired. They tightened up in front – while still missing a fairly sizeable number of chances – but even more crucially they clamped down upon Sheehan through Tadhg McKenna.

The game was still looking within Abbeydorney’s grasp on 34 minute when they led again by three following a point by Callum O’Sullivan, but looks can be deceiving. Crotta were on the move.

With a rapid fire pair of points by Cormac White and James Sheehan it was back to a single point game just two minutes later and, while the dismissal of Denis Quille on a straight red card for a foul on Keith O’Connor threatened briefly to derail them, if anything it served to galvanise them.

Indeed, Crotta went on to shoot an additional three on the bounce and went on to outscore O’Dorney eight points to one over the space of the next twenty or so minutes.

They were level by 42 minutes following a pointed free by Mahony and a point clear two minute later, again courtesy of Mahony. Really and truly the O’Neills were turning the screw.

Michael Lynch’s men played with power, precision and pace. Quite simply they overpowered the opposition, burned them off to claim a second County Under 21 crown in the space of five seasons.

The Kilfynn outfit are a coming force, that’s for sure. So too to be fair are Abbeydorney. They played well, played their hearts out, gave it their all (and could have had at least one goal through Sheehan had they been a touch more fortunate).

It’s just that when Crotta went into top gear in the second half (even down a man), O’Dorney simply couldn’t fully respond. No shame in that. This Crotta O’Neills side just ooze class. The future is bright, for club and county both.

ABBEYDORNEY: Oisín Maunsell, Kian Sheehan, Shane Donovan, Sam Griffin, Darragh O’Connell, Jack Parker, Mikey Clifford, Jedd Maunsell (0-1), Craig Teahan, Jack Hannon, Tomás Ó hÁiniféin (0-1), Keith O’Connor (0-7, 5f, 1 ‘65), Callum O’Sullivan (0-2), Jack Sheehan (0-5), Gavin Slattery (0-2) Subs: Ruairí Donovan for G Slattery, 42, Shane Conway for T Ó hÁiniféin, 53

CROTTA O’NEILLS: Darragh Murnane, Niall Heaton, Ryan McElligott, Gavin Parker (0-2), Seán McGrath, Tadhg McKenna, Rory Mahony (0-8, 5f), Cillian Trant (0-1), Denis Quille, James Sheehan (0-3), Tomás Dillon, Cormac White (0-2), Declan O’Donoghue (1-1), Seán Murnane (0-3f), Denis Nolan Subs: Seán McElligott (0-1) for T Dillon, half-time, T Dillon for S Murnane, 53, Eoin Relihan for C White, 62, Mark Sheehan for G Parker, 63

REFEREE: Tom Godley (Kilmoyley)