Clash of Ballyduff and Tarbert the pick of 2021 North Kerry first round ties

The draw for the 2021 North Kerry Senior Football Championship was made on Tuesday evening with the clash of Ballyduff and Tarbert, with Ballyduff at home, arguably the pick of the first round fixtures.

Other interesting ties include the meeting of neighbours Finuge and St Senans (the reigning champions from 2019) in Finuge, and the clash of Brosna and Duagh in Páirc na Féile.

Listowel Emmets have been drawn away to Asdee. Moyvane have been drawn at home against Castleisland Desmonds, while Knocknagoshel have been drawn away to Ballylongford.

2020 County Premier Junior Champions, Ballydonoghue, as well as Beale have been handed first round byes. The draw was made by championship sponsor Greg Ryan of McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant, Ballybunion.

The 2020 championship, which is at the semi-final stage, is yet to be completed. Both championships will be played over the coming months, after the North Kerry teams’ interest in the County Senior Football Championship comes to an end – Feale Rangers, Shannon Rangers and St Kierans.

First Round in Full

(first named team has home advantage)

Finuge v St Senans

Ballyduff v Tarbert

Moyvane v Castleisland Desmonds

Brosna v Duagh

Asdee v Listowel Emmets

Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford

Byes: Ballydonoghue & Beale