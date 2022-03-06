Clanmaurice will take no consolation from being the better team in this All-Ireland final

Bizarre as it may seem, losing side Clanmaurice were the better team for the majority of the pulsating contest. Better stick work and quicker wrists saw Mike Enright’s side come out on top in each and every ruck.

The north Kerry side fought for every single ball that dropped on the turf and by and large came away with possession but a key shift in the way Eoghan Rua chose to attack laid the groundwork for All-Ireland glory.

Five minutes into the second half Eoghan Rua manager Brendan McLernan decided to take off Caoilinn Egan. The tall full forward with 19 on her back was a focal point for every attack and wasn’t necessarily having a bad outing.

Egan was occupying Niamh Leen adequately and was possibly drafted into the side with that sole purpose. So, despite Leen playing well, both players had their moments but Egan was still called ashore.

Now this might be the part where we talk about the super sub Louise McIntyre and her impact on the showpiece but her influence was subtle and certainly not one on the score sheet. In fact McIntyre had only one shot, a blocked effort that was tamely cleared

With Egan now no longer an option inside, Eoghan Rua’s focal point was taken away and with McIntyre a smaller much more mobile player, direct ball was no longer a viable option.

The Ulster side had no other option but to run the ball, the switch changed the mind-set of the Coleraine players at that very moment.

When Egan was inside, the Coleraine side were alway conscious of the large target woman inside and looked to bombard her with high ball after high ball.

That was fine in theory but when Clanmaurice were cleaning up the crumbs and forcing Eoghan Rua to deliver from the middle of the field it suited the Munster champions.

Full of hurt and playing with gusto, Rachel McCarthy and Patrice Diggin were dominating that middle section of the field with endeavour and huge turnovers.

Diggin was having an extraordinary display so much so, she fired over a sublime brace before the key substitution.

With McIntyre inside Eoghan Rua chose to attack down the flanks and most importantly ran with the ball at every occasion. Wing forward Rosanna McAleese was motoring so well up the field during this period she forgot the sliotar.

With that middle sector now effectively by-passed, Diggin was unable to use her influence on proceedings. Plus a lot of Jackie Horgan’s scores came from counter attacks from those dispossessions too.

So with that, in both attack and defence Clanmaurice’s key strengths in the final were negated.

The running game also brought Katie Mullan into the game a lot more but the biggest benefactor of the shift was player of the match, Gráinne Holmes.

Holmes was able to get clean possession, not worry about picking up breaks off Egan or having the ball played into her. The classy corner forward could roam, pick up possession deeper importantly without a battle and then do what she does best: take on her marker.

Unfortunately for Elaine Ryall it would be her on the day, it could be anyone and it would not have mattered such was Holmes elusiveness and biting finishes. Testament to Ryall that she never shirked her responsibility all afternoon on the biggest stage.

Battling gamely to every ball but the running game suited Holmes as Ryall needed to level the playing field with physical pressure, slowed ball and forcing Holmes away from the goal with her back to the posts. This switch on the grass and in the mind crescendoed into the winning of the tight affair. Holmes and Irish hockey captain Mullan combined to score six points in a row after Egan was taken off.

Aoife Fitzgerald in the Clanmaurice goal it must be said was excellent. The goalkeeper's calmness under serious pressure and especially below the dropping balls was a highlight while her side was under siege.

Running Clanmaurice ragged now, the Eoghan Rua side showed their class and surged all the way to the winning enclosure.

The freedom of movement allowed the Derry girls to finally get away from their plucky Kerry challengers just enough, to taste All-Ireland glory.