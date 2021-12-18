Clanmaurice overcome the odds to set up All-Ireland final with Raharney

Clanmaurice's Jackie Horgan celebrates at the end of the All-Ireland Junior semi-final win over Athleague. Photo by INPHO

Clanmaurice's Aoife Behan and Éala Coyle of Athleague in action in the All-Ireland Junior A Club Camogie Championship semi-final. Photo by INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE JUNIOR A SEMI-FINAL

Clanmaurice 1-11

Athleague (Roscommon) 0-6

Clanmaurice have qualified for the All-Ireland Junior final despite having to play their semi-final with 14 players after a number of panellists were unavailable for a variety of reasons.

It goes without saying that this victory was based on a huge collective effort, but it also goes without saying that Patrice Diggin was central to the win, as the Clanmaurice woman put in another monumental performance to go alongside a growing catalogue of legendary feats.

While Diggin provided all the class, with five phenomenal points from play out of her overall contribution of seven, it was the team resolve and determination that marked Clanmaurice apart. Already shorn of a number of players deemed ineligible due to registration issues, they then lost further players – and their physio – due to either contracting Covid-19 or being a close contact.

It all resulted in just 14 Kerry players taking to the playing pitch at Fr McNamara Park in Ennis on Saturday afternoon, but they still managed to overcome Roscommon champions Athleague by 1-11 to 0-6.

With Niamh Leen, Sarah Murphy and Rachel McCarthy outstanding in defence, Diggin providing the customary leadership and élan, and perhaps most crucially having a good scoring support cast, Clanmaurice always held the whip hand.

Athleague were quite good defensively too, and in Niamh Farrell, Jane Horan, Laura Fleming and chief scorer Tara Naughton they had some excellent players, but the Roscommon side struggled to win primary possession in attack against the resolute Kingdom women.

A second minute goal from Laura Collins, who pounced on a break from an Ann Marie Leen diagonal delivery, provided Clanmaurice with the perfect pass and Patrice Dennehy and Diggin split the posts soon after.

Horan got Athleague off the mark in the 12th minute but they were over-reliant on Naughton from placed balls and with Diggin registering three minors after the water break, including one stupendous effort on the run, it was 1-6 to 0-2 at half-time.

Athleague resumed in determined fashion and after a Naughton free made it a six-point game, won a penalty in the 36th minute. This proved, perhaps, to be the pivotal moment in the game as Farrell came forward but saw her shot tipped over the bar brilliantly by Aoife Fitzgerald.

A goal might have been telling but instead, it was Clanmaurice that found another level and Athleague never got any closer. Jackie Horgan slotted a free before Diggin produced her best score of the day – and that’s saying something – from 70m, after a move started by McCarthy. Fittingly, it was the flame-haired wizard that provided the final word, from a free on her own ‘65’ and Clanmaurice were on their way.

Clanmaurie will play Raharney in the All-Ireland final on January 8 after the Westmeath champions chiselled out a hard-earned verdict over Glen by 0-9 to 1-4 at the GAA National Development Centre in Abbotstown.