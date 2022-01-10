Clanmaurice manager Enright says it was a “great achievement” to reach an All-Ireland final under difficult circumstances

Mike Enright, the defeated Clanmaurice manager in Templetuohy last Sunday afternoon, while understandably gutted at his side being dethroned, was magnanimous nonetheless.

“We’re disappointed, but it was a great achievement for Clanmaurice to reach an All-Ireland final this year. We’d only fifteen players today, we had nobody to bring off the bench. We’d only fourteen in the All-Ireland semi-final. We were badly hit by Covid as well over the past few weeks, only getting three or four at training,” Enright said, without trying to make excuses for his team’s three-point loss to Raharney.

“We knew coming up today that it was going to be a hard, hard battle. It was very even actually. There was only a puck of the ball in it. I felt that in the first quarter we missed about 1-2 or 1-3. We should have been a point or two ahead at the first water break, but we didn’t put in on the board. That was no fault of the girls, I’m very proud of them.”

Enright was fulsome in his praise of the new champions, with the Westmeath club reversing the 2019 All-Ireland final loss to Clanmaurice.

“I’d like to congratulate Raharney. They are a lovely team of fine hurlers. It’s their night tonight. But who knows, we’re out next week in Munster for the 2021 championship and I’ll have an extra five or six players back who couldn’t play today, and they are big strong players for us who will be a big help to us. We’re out next Saturday against Clooney Quin of Clare.

"Today was Raharney’s day. Let them enjoy it, it was a great victory. I highly respect them, and well done to their management and the girls. It is something special, we had that feeling in 2019. We had a few losses as well, especially in 2017 when we lost to Kilmessan in the final. I hope we might meet Raharney again in an All-Ireland semi-final if we come out of both provinces over the next four or five weeks. If we do, it will be another great battle again,” he added.

A point down at the interval, the Kerry women edged in front with two unanswered points by the third minute of the second moiety and they looked to be taking control. In this regard, Enright said: “Raharney showed great heart and spirit after we took the lead early in the second half. They did a lot of hooking and blocking. Indeed, the hooking and blocking was brilliant by both sides today. They were both a credit to the game of camogie. In fairness to the ref, he did a great job in letting it flow very well. Girls like that and, by God, both teams played with intensity. You’d be proud of both teams what they gave out there today.”

An all-out onslaught on the Westmeath champions’ defence in a whopping seven minutes of added-time presented Clanmaurice with two close-range frees, but attempts to manufacture goals on both occasions came to nothing.

The losing bainisteoir stated: “We were trying to roar into them to take points from those frees but a manager can’t go inside the line, which I think is wrong myself. The girls tried a quick one which didn’t work. If we had stuck those two frees over the bar, it was down to a one-point game and anything could have happened as there was three more minutes played. Players will hopefully be a little bit wiser the next day and pop it over the bar. The girls couldn’t hear us with the noise and the roaring. But look, it wasn’t our day, and I say once again, congratulations to Raharney,” he concluded.