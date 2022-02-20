Clanmaurice find that bit extra to reach yet another All-Ireland final

ALL IRELAND CLUB JUNIOR CAMOGIE SEMI-FINAL

Clanmaurice 0-10

Raharney (Westmeath) 1-5

AET

Clanmaurice are through to their third AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship final in-a-row after a thrilling extra-time victory over old rivals Raharney in Banagher, Country Offaly last Sunday.

In a game dominated by high winds and some very heavy showers of rain and sleet, the Westmeath side were seconds away from repeating their victory of just six weeks ago in the Covid-delayed 2020 All-Ireland final, only for Clanmaurice captain and Player of the Match Patrice Diggin to fire over a superb equalising point and force extra-time on a 1-4 to 0-7 score line.

Raharney were the better team in the first period of extra-time, but couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard and paid the price when Clanmaurice finished with a flourish to book their place in the decider against the winners of the other semi-final between Athleague (Roscommon) and Eoghan Rua (Derry), which was one of the many sporting fixtures that fell victim to the horrendous weather last weekend.

Mike Enright’s never-say-die charges, who held a slender 0-5 to 1-1 at the interval, failed to score for 27 minutes of the second half, but still managed to rescue the situation thanks to Jackie Horgan’s sixth free and Diggin’s magnificent equaliser in the third minute of injury-time.

On a day when Storm Franklin bared its teeth, the pitch in Banagher was in surprisingly good nick. However, the heavy underfoot conditions, coupled with a gale force cross-field wind which threatened to blow the roof off the stand at times, made for a tough, physical and compelling contest between two evenly-matched teams who have got to know each other very well over the past few years.

Since 2019, they have met four times, with Clanmaurice prevailing after a replay in the 2019 All-Ireland final and Raharney exacting revenge in the 2020 decider as recently as January 9 last.

And, while Clanmaurice were victors on this occasion, they would be the first to admit that it could have gone either way.

After Maria Kelly (Raharney) and Jackie Horgan (Clanmaurice) had traded early points, the Westmeath champions were awarded a 10th minute penalty when Clanmaurice full back Niamh Leen caught Amelia Shaw with a high challenge and earned a yellow card for her troubles. Shaw dusted herself down to blast a low shot to the bottom left-hand corner of Aoife Fitzgerald’s net, and give Raharney the perfect start.

But they wouldn’t score again in the first half as Clanmaurice recovered well to lead at half-time thanks to four Horgan frees. She converted two close-range frees in quick succession to reduce the deficit to the minimum at the end of the first quarter.

The full forward sent over the equaliser in the 27th minute after she took a heavy knock from Amelia Shaw – who was booked – before landing another free with the last puck of the half after Laura Doherty was deemed to have over-carried.

Raharney were back on level terms within three minutes of the restart when Aoife Doherty soloed through to score after Fiona Leavy had cut out the danger at the other end. Hannah Core won a lot of possession for the girls in blue and drew a foul which Shaw punished as the lead changed hands for a third time.

Shaw and Horgan were both off target from placed balls before Doherty raced through for her second point in the 52nd minute after Maria Kelly found her with a lovely cross-field pass.

As the clock ticked down, it looked like Raharney would hold on, but another Horgan free left the minimum in it again before Diggin saved the day with a beautiful strike from distance after Raharney couldn't clear their lines.

The holders regained the initiative in the first period of extra-time, but three unsuccessful Shaw frees in the worsening weather would prove costly. The free-taker did find her range after the restart, but the momentum shifted after a Raharney player was adjudged to have touched the ball on the ground and Horgan made no mistake from the resultant free.

Despite not using a sub until the final minute of extra-time, Clanmaurice finished the stronger. Aoife Behan gave them a 76th minute lead following a long ball in from Diggin before Horgan slotted over the insurance point after Danielle O’Leary was fouled.

CLANMAURICE: Aoife Fitzgerald; Elaine Ryall, Niamh Leen, Michelle Costello; Rachel McCarthy, Sara Murphy, Aine O’Connor; Patrice Diggin (0-1), Kate Lynch; Ann-Marie Leen, Aoife Behan (0-1), Danielle O’Leary; Jessica Fitzell, Jackie Horgan (0-8, 7f), Bríd Horan Sub: Edel Slattery for O’Connor, 80

RAHARNEY: Anna Weir; Katie Coleman, Jade McKeogh, Mary Geraghty; Megan Carroll, Fiona Leavy, Andreanna Doyle; Laura Doherty (joint-captain), Aoife O’Malley; Maria Kelly (0-1), Ameé Nea, Aoife Doherty (0-2); Erin Core, Amelia Shaw (1-2, 1 pen, 2f), Hannah Core Subs: Elaine Finn for Nea, half-time, Aoife Boyle for E Core, 67

REFEREE: John McDonagh (Galway)