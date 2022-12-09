Clanmaurice coach Eddie Murphy hails ‘incredible bunch’ ahead of All Ireland semi-final with Down’s Clonduff

ALL IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CLUB CAMOGIE SEMI-FINAL

Clanmaurice v Clonduff (Down)

Saturday, December 10

Kinnegad, Westmeath 2pm

Back on the road again, another barrier broken, on the hunt for another scalp, the Clanmaurice story is far from fully told.

After disappointment in the All Ireland final earlier this year – two of them as a matter of fact – at the junior grade, one might have imagined the North Kerry women would take a step back for a time to rebuild and regroup. Not a bit of it.

Faced with promotion to the intermediate grade in Munster, it was possible to imagine they would have struggled to make as big an impact as they had in the junior grade. Again not a bit of it.

A first ever Munster intermediate club crown winged its way to North Kerry last month as Pete Young – stepping up to the manager’s role in place of his former colleague Mike Enright – and his management team kept the show very much on the road.

Along with Young came Eddie Murphy as coach. The former Kerry senior hurling coach – a man with extensive coaching roles under his belt in both the club and inter-county games – brought with him Mick Mangan, and has been blown way by what he’s found in Clanmaurice.

“They’re an incredible bunch of girls,” he enthuses.

"They were junior and they won five Munster juniors and an All Ireland Junior. Last year they didn’t win it, but they were put up intermediate. They weren’t even given a choice, they weren’t asked.

"They had no games in Kerry and they got a bye into the Munster final so there was no preparation as such. Conversely we were playing Aghabullogue in the Munster final who went through ten games, nine in Cork including replays plus the Munster semi-final against Borrisoleigh.

"We were relying on five challenge games plus intense training, so it was a great achievement for the girls to win it. We played the final in Mallow and Aghabullogue had massive support.

"In fairness we had great support from family members and so on. Amy O'Sullivan got two goals in the first five minutes and the likes of Danielle O’Leary and Jackie Horgan had a hand in those goals so that set us up.

"We were five points up at half-time and we eventually won by four points. It was a great challenge. Aghabullogue were also in the Cork junior final and the minor final so they’ve a massive panel of players. All Clanmaurice have is twenty players so it’s a very, very tight panel. We can’t afford injuries and players missing.

"Hopefully this success that they’ve had will be a catalyst for the future, girls coming into Kerry to work, to join Clanmaurice because they’re a great club, great spirit, I couldn’t praise them strongly enough for the effort they put in.

"They never complain. They really appreciate the time you put into them and the reciprocate it back by the way they play on the field. Win lose or draw on Saturday they’re fantastic ambassadors for Kerry.”

Murphy is man who’s more than enjoying his role coaching a camogie side, the first time he’s been so deeply involved in the women’s game.

“I had a bit of experience. I worked with the Antrim seniors and the Limerick seniors, a few sessions I was invited up, but that was my only experience of camogie,” he explains.

"I had Mick [Mangan] with me. I think it was Mick's first time with girls. I didn’t know what was in front of us, but from day one they’ve shown tremendous commitment.

"We’ve trained in all types of weather and played challenge games up in Limerick mid-week and they never complain and the heart they show, and the mental resilience they exhibit is incredible.

"I must say from my point of view, and for Mick too, it’s one of the most enjoyable jobs that we’ve had. They give everything to you, they’re honest, they’re very honest players. It’s hard to organise training.

"You've Aoife Behan in Dublin and Rachel McCarthy is in Cork, Ann Marie Leen is in Limerick, so they’re scattered around the place a lot of them. Laura Collins had a child this year Rua, a lovely little boy, and they’re all playing, they all turn up.

"They’re admirable to be honest with you. The way they conduct themselves and the way they keep the club going is incredible.”

Next up are Down and Ulster champions Clonduff this weekend in the All Ireland semi-final. The Kerry girls will go into the game as underdogs, not for the first time, and not for the first time we wouldn’t expect it to faze them.

“They're the Down senior camogie champions,” Murphy emphasises.

“They’ve won four of the last senior titles in down and they have six down seniors and Down are playing in the senior grade in camogie. They’ve won the intermediate grade before and will be formidable opponents.

"It’s on in Kinnegad so there’s a considerable journey ahead of us, we’ll be leaving early Saturday morning around 7.30am, and it’s a four-hour trip so it’s a long trip. Clonduff are the Ulster champions, they beat Eglish of Tyrone in the Ulster final. There was only a goal in it, 1-10 to 1-7. They will be formidable opponents.

"Ross Carr, the famous Down footballer, has two daughters playing Sarah Louise and Fionnuala. They’d be good players. Paula O’Hagan their corner-forward is a Down senior, Erin Rafferty their number 2 is a Down senior and both midfielders are on the Down senior panel. They’ll be a strong outfit, there’s no doubt about that.

"In an All Ireland semi-final there’s a Croke Park place at stake, that’s a great carrot for any team taking part. That means both teams are within sight of the holy grail and will be going all out to win it.”