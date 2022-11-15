Clanmaurice claim Munster club Intermediate camogie crown

The victorious Clanmaurice team which saw off Aghabullogue in the Munster Club Intermediate Camogie Final last weekend

MUNSTER INTERMEDIATE CLUB CAMOGIE FINAL

Clanmaurice 2–9

Aghabullogue 1–8

Kerry camogie has an incredible record of defying the odds in recent years, but Clanmaurice’s feat in claiming the Munster Intermediate title at the first attempt ranks right up there with any of them.

The fact is that Aughabullogue had come through a tough Cork campaign and then won a tough semi-final against Borris-Ileigh, whereas Clanmaurice don’t have a Kerry league and a bye into the Munster Final meant that they were coming in cold.

They warmed up very fast! Team captain Jackie Horgan sent in a long ball and Danielle O’Leary sent a bullet of a shot goalwards. Nicola Moynihan made a great save, but an alert Amy O’Sullivan was on hand to finish it.

Aughabullogue had the strong wind in their favour, but looked hesitant after that opening goal and just two minutes later Danielle set up Amy O’Sullivan for her second.

Aoife Barrett opened the Aghabullogue account from play. Both defences were doing very well, with Sarah Murphy doing especially well, and it took 14 minutes for the next score to arrive, a fine point by Jackie Horgan.

Cliona Healy picked off three frees on-the-trot for Aughabullogue. Jackie Horgan replied with a Clanmaurice free, while Amy O’Sullivan and Patrice Diggin, as brilliant as ever in midfield, added points. Ciara McCarthy finished a well-worked Aughabullogue move with a score.

Just before half-time Clanmaurice were awarded a penalty and Diggin stepped up, only for Nicola Moynihan to make a superb save, with Diggin pointing the rebound. Nonetheless, Clanmaurice could feel well satisfied, heading into the dressing room with a two goal cushion and the wind in their favour for the second half –half-time Clanmaurice 2-5 Aughabullogue 0-5.

It was always going to get a lot harder before the finish – Aughabullogue were too good a side not to come right back at the Kerry champions. They came out like a whirlwind and once again the Clanmaurice defence, especially Murphy and Rachel McCarthy, had to be in top form to withstand fierce pressure.

The outstanding Cliona Healy got in for a very good goal and quickly added a ’45 and a free. With twenty minutes left the gap had dwindled down to a single point, 2-5 to 1-7, and Clanmaurice looked in real trouble.

A great long range score by Patrice Diggin relieved the pressure somewhat and another Amy O’Sullivan point meant that there was a goal between them again. Patrice Diggin stretched the gap further and now there was real daylight between.

Cliona Healy picked off another free but the clock was against Aughabullogue now. In fairness to the Cork outfit, they pressed relentlessly, but Clanmaurice managed to break away near the finish and Kate Lynch swept over the insurance score to seal a historic victory.

CLANMAURICE: Aoife Fitzgerald, Michelle Costello, Sara Murphy, Rachel McCarthy, Elaine Ryall, Niamh Leen, Aoife Behan, Patrice Diggin (0-5), Kate Lynch (0-1), Caoimhe Spillane, Laura Collins, Annmarie Leen, Jackie Horgan (capt., 0-2), Danielle O’Leary, Amy O’Sullivan (2-2)

AGHABULLOGUE: Nicola Moynihan, Éireann O’Shea, Miriam Cotter, Bríd Cotter; Meadhbh Ring, Katie McCarthy (capt.), Ella Curtin, Ella Foley, Rachel Barrett, Aoife Barrett (0-1), Ciara McCarthy (0-1), Emma Flanagan, Clíona Healy (1-6), Kelly Honohan, Julie Tarrant Subs: Anna Foley, Aoife Twomey, Ellie Buckley.

REFEREE: Fintan McNamara (An Clár)