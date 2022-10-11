Cillard beat Causeway to claim Kerry junior camogie crown

The victorious Cillard team from the County Junior Camogie Championship Final against Causeway in Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Sunday afternoon last Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

COUNTY JUNIOR CAMOGIE FINAL

Cillard 2-5

Causeway 1-4



Cillard are the 2022 Junior County Camogie Champions, after a narrow four point win over Causeway in Austin Stack Park on Sunday evening.

The weather certainly put a damper on proceedings on such a big occasion for the girls, but we were still treated to an entertaining contest. It completed a two in-a-row for Cillard, but this year they have the added bonus of a game in Munster.

Alannah Maunsell, the Cillard captain, scored 1-3 in a great individual role for her, leading by example in the full forward line, Causeway were valiant in coming back in the second half and a goal was the main difference between them in that half.

The inter-county players of past and present certainly played a factor in the tie, Ciara O’Sullivan at wing-back for Cillard was exceptional, a stand-out earning Player of the Match, a blend of youth and experience for Cillard will give them confidence ahead of a Munster Championship appearance.

A slippery surface made for greasy ball conditions, players finding it hard at times to get the sliotar of the ground.

Cillard started the better with Norette Casey getting the opening score after three minutes, Casey then supplied Maunsell to finish for her first goal after eight minutes.

Maunsell further increased the Cillard lead until Aoife O’Connor got Causeway on the board before the 20 minute mark. Maunsell added two more scores as O’Connor was the main threat for Causeway, 1-4 to 0-2 after 27 minutes.

Just on the stroke of halftime, Amy McCarthy in a sea of bodies got the touch to score a crucial goal as Cillard retired 2-4 to 0-2 ahead at the interval.

Causeway came out flying after the restart Kate Buckley pointed their first from play after 33 minutes, with Rebecca Reilly getting their goal two minutes later with a lovely finish.

The game started to fizzle out a little after the goal, Cillard with few chances as Causeway too just could not get the scores to rattle their opponents.

Aoife O’Connor made it a three point game with a third free of the day after 47 minutes; it was a question of who would get that score in the final minutes, up stepped Clodagh Walsh four minutes from time to give Cillard the four point margin they would not squander.

Player of the Game: Ciara O’Sullivan (Cillard)

CILLARD: Sarah Gleeson, Aisling Hanafin, Eilish Harrington, Roisin Quinn, Sarah Walsh, Ruth O’Connor, Ciara O’Sullivan, Niamh Quinn, Marie McCarthy, Shannon Collins, Clodagh Walsh 0-1, Brid Horan, Amy McCarthy (1-0), Alannah Maunsell 1-3 (2f), Norette Casey 0-1 Subs: Alannah Stritch for Norette Casey (33), Maura McDonald for Brid Horan (56), Norma O’Connor for Marie McCarthy (60)

CAUSEWAY: Lauren Bowler, Aoife Coleman, Emma Lawlor, Leonie Waltz, Rachel Burke, Rebecca Reilly 1-0, Kayleigh Elbell, Maggie Stack, Cara Cullen, Ellen O’Donoghue, Alannah Whelan, Kate Buckley 0-1, Sarah Lawlor, Aoife O’Connor 0-3 (all frees), Tara Burke.

REFEREE: Alec Morrissey (Limerick)