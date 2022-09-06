Ciara Griffin scores 1-3 as Castleisland Desmonds rout Rathmore by 14 points in county SFC

LADIES COUNTY SFC ROUND 3

Castleisland Desmonds 2-15

Rathmore 1-4

Former Irish rugby captain Ciara Griffin scored 1-3 as Castleisland Desmonds got their senior championship campaign back on track with a comprehensive 14-point victory over a shell-shocked Rathmore outfit in Castleisland on Sunday.

Desmonds, the 2021 Intermediate champions, and Rathmore, last seasons senior finalists, were both down players due to varying reasons, but it was the home side that looked the much sharper outfit as they announced their intentions from the throw in on a day that was perfect for expansive football, with the sunny conditions supplemented with a crossfield breeze that seemed to change in it’s direction throughout the game.

It was Desmonds that got off to the brighter start with a Lorraine Scanlon free and a left legged effort from play by Niamh Walsh that pushed the hosts two points clear on the five minute mark. Rathmore awoke from their slumber soon afterwards though and roared into the game with a well taken goal from Danielle O’Leary followed by a point from Bríd Ryan, to push them 1-1 to 0-2 ahead.

Rathmore strung some intricate passing moves together with Aislinn Desmond going on some fine forays from centre half back, but the Desmonds cover defence was impressive with Eilís Lynch and Gemma Kearney excelling and Elizabeth Twomey putting in a fine performance on her return to action.

The rest of the half belonged to Desmonds as they found an extra gear to score 1-7 without reply before the break. Cáit Lynch was giving her usual high-octane performance in the middle of the field whilst Lorraine Scanlon, a thorn in the Rathmore side throughout the contest, banged over two points, and Griffin also slotted a brace with Ruth Cahill, Keelin O’Sullivan, and Amy Curtin getting their names on the score sheet.

The Desmonds goal was a classic in counter attacking play. Rathmore were moving forward with the ball but some excellent swarm defence effected the turnover. Gemma Kearney attacked from deep and Keelin O’Sullivan made a great run into space. The youngster had a bit of work to do but she showed brilliant composure to steer the ball past Sinead Warren in the Rathmore goal.

Whatever comeback plans Rathmore had were scuppered 15 seconds into the second half when Ciara Griffin hit the top corner of the net with a rasping effort straight after throw in, and with Niamh Walsh adding another point soon afterwards the hosts pushed into a 2-10 to 1-1 lead.

Norma O’Mahony stopped the rot with Rathmore’s first point in 35 minutes but although they tried hard, they were finding the Desmonds defence particularly difficult to penetrate. Danielle O’Leary, now stationed at full forward, searched for the elusive goal that her side needed but had to be content with a pointed free for her efforts and substitute Chloe McCarthy slotted over their final score of the game.

Desmonds were in flowing form however and Walsh, Griffin, Scanlon, Kate O’Connor and Gemma Kearney finished the scoring for a Desmonds team that will be well pleased with their performance.

Castleisland Desmonds: Aine Sheehan; Lily Cox, Saoirse Murphy, Elizabeth Twomey; Gemma Kearney (0-1), Eilís Lynch, Grace Cahill; Lorraine Scanlon 0-4 (1f), Cáit Lynch, Keelin O’Sullivan (1-1), Ciara Griffin (1-3), Amy Curtin (0-1); Kate O’Connor (0-1), Niamh Walsh (0-3), Ruth Cahill (0-1). Subs: Robyn Cahill for G Cahill (38 mins), Jennifer Drumm for L Cox (42 mins), Deirdre Guiney for K O’Connor (50 mins), Amelie Kerin for K O’Sullivan (50 mins), Shauna Wilkinson for C Griffin (53 mins).

Rathmore: Sinead Warren; Rachel Fitzgerald, Mary Collins, Lauren O’Leary; Chloe Fitzgerald, Aislinn Desmond, Alice O’Leary; Katie O’Mahony, Danielle O’Leary (1-1f); Maggie Buckley, Katie Buckley, Bríd Ryan (0-1); Megan McCarthy, Aoife O’Callaghan, Norma O’Mahony (0-1). Subs: Chloe McCarthy (0-1) for M McCarthy (ht), Ciara Hickey for C Fitzgerald (ht).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Finuge/St Senans)