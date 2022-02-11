Cian McMahon: ‘We have definitely had tough tests, but I think it has stood to us in the long run’

Cian McMahon has been earmarked as a special talent from a long way, and his performances for the Kerry minors en route to an All Ireland Final defeat to Derry proved it. He also made his senior bow for Dr. Crokes this year and is on Declan O'Sullivan's radar for the U20s.

He certainly doesn't see the captaincy as any burden, far from it. “It's a huge honour, to be honest. I mean, the squad we have at the moment, there's fifteen leaders on the pitch sometimes, so I'm just grateful that Kevin chose me to be captain. When I was in first year, I remember Dara Moynihan coming in with the Hogan Cup (2017), stuff like that. I suppose it's where everyone wants to be, especially at that age, to play for The Sem in a Corn Uí Mhuirí Final, it's just a dream.”

“Missing out on the Paul McGirr was a huge disappointment. We're still not completely over it, to be honest. We were on such a buzz at the time, winning the Frewen and getting over Claregalway in the semi-final, that having it come to such an abrupt end was definitely tough to take. Missing out on games last year wasn't ideal either, but thankfully I was involved with the Kerry minors (the 2020 team carried over into 2021), so thankfully I was kept busy. I suppose we feel now that it's time to redeem ourselves a small bit. Hopefully we can prepare for this Corn Uí Mhuirí Final.

"The loss last year to Derry wasn't exactly the best, but look, they say that you learn more from your losses than from your wins. I've plenty of experience of that at this stage! I think you can see that right throughout our squad.

“We played Coláiste na Sceilge there a few weeks ago; to get over the line there was massive. I think that this Sem team a few months ago probably wouldn't have gotten over the line in a game like that, so I think you can see the experience growing through us. Hopefully we can use that in the game the next day.”

Cian has no problem admitting that the Sem have had problems along the way. “We definitely haven't made it easy on ourselves anyway! Any team that's up ten points in a Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final, you think they are home and hosed, but look, credit to Bandon, and credit to Coláiste na Sceilge too. You have to say that at times they were the better team.

"But I think it shows our resilience and our character. A lot of teams in that situation might lie down and take their beating after blowing a ten point lead, but there was no way that we were going to do that. Thankfully we kept the scoreboard ticking and we got over the line in the end. We have definitely had tough tests, but I think it has stood to us in the long run.”