Christmas comes early for Kerins O’Rahillys as Walsh and Keane goals deliver first Munster title for Tralee club

Barry John Keane celebrates after scoring Kerins O’Rahilly's second goal during the Munster Club SFC Final win over Newcastle West at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerins O’Rahilly's players and supporters celebrate after their side's victory in the Munster Club SFC Final against Newcastle West at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

MUNSTER CLUB SFC FINAL

Kerins O’Rahillys 2-6

Newcastle West 1-8

Christmas came early for Kerins O’Rahillys with the deliverance of a first Munster title for the Strand Road club, but there was certainly nothing gift-wrapped about this win.

With O’Rahillys and Newcastle West both having written to Santa Claus asking for a first provincial senior club title, it was the Tralee club that got the welcome – and some might say overdue – present of joining an elite group of Kerry teams to be crowned Munster champions. At long last they can now say they are just the eighth different team, and just the sixth actual club, from the Kingdom to reign the province.

Over the coming days the nature of the victory will sweeten the memory of it – the harder to win ones always mature the best in time – but in the here and now of battle, O’Rahillys were pushed to the last of 64 minutes by a dogged Newcastle West team that just lack the precision in attack to get them over the winning line.

In that regard, Tommy Walsh and Barry John Keane provided the welcome and crucial presents of two second half goals for the winners – either side of Mike McMahon’s green flag strike for the Limerick champions – in a frantic third quarter that blew this game wide open at a cold but dry Mallow GAA Complex.

O’Rahillys might not be county champions per se, but, at times, they played with the character of ones, and they needed to call on their big name players and the hurt of previous near misses – in the county and the province – to get the job done this time.

The game swung O’Rahillys way on those two second half goals from former Kerry footballers Walsh and Keane, both executed by men who clearly played at the highest level. Indeed, though he was somewhat starved of possession and opportunity in the first half, Walsh was an obvious choice for the Man of the Match award, and not just for his goal and assist for Keane’s decisive strike.

Walsh was a handful for the Newcastle West whenever the ball did come his way, but to be fair to Jimmy Lee’s men, they defended stoutly and outside of the two goals they only coughed up three points from play to O’Rahillys.

It was at the other end of the field where the Limerick champions came up short: they spurned at least twice as many decent scoring chance than O’Rahillys, and for all their positive approach play – Iain Corbett and Cian Sheehan particularly effective in that regard – their poor shot execution will over the Christmas.

The three goals elevated a hitherto limp enough contest, one that was both dull and tetchy in the first half, with little by way of open or attractive football played.

Indeed, Newcastle West were probably the more adventurous side in the first half, whereas O’Rahillys seemed to take too much out of the ball too deep, leaving Walsh an isolated figure at full-forward too often.

The game started with Gavin O’Brien pulling down the throw-in, carrying and being fouled. Jack Savage converted the free, giving O’Rahillys the lead after 20 seconds. It proved one of the rare high points of the half.

The half produced just two points from play, both for the Limerick champions, as Newcastle West led 0-4 to 0-3 at the interval. Savage converted two frees for O’Rahillys, Eoin Hurley did likewise for Newcastle West, but the partisan crowd were more exercised by a few refereeing calls than any great contributions from the players.

Seán Lonergan – who sent off David Moran in the semi-final win over Éire Óg Ennis – had few friends among the vocal O’Rahillys crowd, but there frustration was borne out as much by their miss-firing team as anything the Tipperary official did, baffling or otherwise.

Walsh’s goal arrived in the 34th minute – after early points from sub Ben Hanafin and a superb score from defender Cormac Coffey – via a route one ball in from Jack Savage. Walsh, calling on his Aussie Rules experience, pulled down the ball, swivelled and crashed his shot past Michael Quilligan.

Two minutes later Newcastle West’s best player, Sheehan, saw his effort for a point come back off the post, but full forward McMahon pounced to drive the ball beyond Shane Foley to make it 1-5 to 1-4 in O’Rahillys’ favour.

Players and supporters were still digesting that goal when, 30 seconds later, the ball was up the other end, Walsh taking possession and off-loading to Keane for a tap-in goal to put the Tralee club four clear.

O’Rahillys managed just more point in the remaining 25 minutes – from Tom Hoare – in the 50th minute but it was enough.

Two late Hurley frees and a low shot from sub Aaron Neville that rose over the crossbar kept Newcastle West fighting to the end, but David Moran and Gavin O’Brien, in particular were immense in the final fraught minutes, winning vital possessions to lift the siege on O’Rahillys.

The freshly minted Munster champions will face the might of Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland semi-final the first week into January, a fixture that will focus minds over the Christmas. But they will enjoy this early present first, and so they might.

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley; Darragh McElligott, Ross O’Callaghan, Cormac Coffey 0-1; Con Barrett, Karl Mullins, Padraig Neenan; David Moran, Tom Hoare 0-1; Gearoid Savage, Jack Savage 0-2 (2f), Gavin O’Brien; Barry John Keane 1-0, Tommy Walsh 1-1 (0-1m), Conor Hayes. Subs: Ben Hanafin 0-1 for G Savage, half-time, Ryan Carroll for C Barrett, 38, Diarmuid O’Sullivan for C Hayes, 58.

NEWCASTLE WEST: Michael Quilligan, Michael O’Keeffe, Darren O’Doherty, Brian O’Sullivan, Ruadhan O’Connor, James Kelly, Iain Corbett 0-1, Emmet Rigter, Sean Murphy, Cian Sheehan, Shane Stack 0-1, Diarmaid Kelly, Seamus Hurley, Mike McMahon 1-0, Eoin Hurley 0-5 (5f). Subs: Todd O’Donovan for S Hurley, 40, Aaron Neville 0-1 for J Kelly, 45, Bryan Nix for S Murphy, 51, Thomas Quilligan for D Kelly, 56.

REFEREE: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)