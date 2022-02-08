Chris Farley and Conor Cox convert seven points each as London and Roscommon win again

Round 2 of the National Football League saw excellent scoring returns for Dromid Pearses man Chris Farley for London, and former Listowel Emmets player Conor Cox, back in a Roscommon jersey, as both notched seven points in their adopted counties’ respective wins.

Farley was the star man in Ruislip as London recorded their second victory in a week, this time seeing off Waterford by 1-12 to 2-8 in a tight battle in McGovern Park in west London. Waterford led by five-points at half time and looked a good bet to get their first win of the campaign (they drew with Tipperary in the first round) but London – with Kerry men Conor O’Neill and Matt Moynihan in the full back line, but without Cathal O Luing and Thomas Lenihan this week – rallied in the second half. Farley posted seven scores from frees in total as the ‘Exiles’ overturned the deficit and sit third in Division 4 now, behind Sligo and Cavan on scoring difference.

Sligo sit on top of the bottom division after their 23-point – 0-28 to 0-5 – win over Carlow in Markievicz Park on Sunday, with pat Spillane making his second appearance for the Yeats county. Spillane came on in the 49th minute and scored two points as his new team ran riot against a beleaguered Carlow.

Meanwhile, Conor Cox was back in the Roscommon team for their trip to Navan after missing out on the Rossies’ first round win over Cork. The Listowel native finished as Roscommon’s top scorer in their 1-15 to 1-11 win over Meath, with Cox converting five frees, one mark and scoring one point from play.

There was no action for another Listowel man, Joe Grimes, who didn’t feature for Cork at the weekend in their 1-13 apiece draw with Clare in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday evening. Grimes had started at midfield in the opening day loss to Roscommon but the Clonakilty club man was taken off after just 25 minutes in that game and it appears he is nursing an injury that kept him out of action against Clare.

In that same game there was no appearance from Austin Stacks man Conor Jordan, who had linked up with Colm Collins’ Clare squad last year, but has yet to feature for the Banner men in 2022.

Having started in the forward line and scored a point in Limerick’s opening round win over Longford, there was no appearance from Firies footballer Padraig De Brún as the Shannonsiders made the long trip to Corrigan Park in Belfast and came away with a great 2-9 to 0-11 win over Antrim.

Meanwhile, on the management front Billy Sheehan was brought back to earth as his Laois team suffered a 2-11 to 0-11 loss to neighbours Westmeath in Portlaoise.

It was a tough day on the sideline, too, for Offaly selector Tomás Ó Sé who had to endure the Faithful footballers crashing to a 2-13 to 0-7 defeat to Derry in Tullamore, which leaves the Leinster county rooted to the bottom of Division 2 with no point after two rounds.

Defeat was also the lot of Monaghan coach Donie Buckley, with the Farney men falling to Mayo in Clones, going down by 2-10 to 1-11 to leave them mid-table in Division One.

Paul Galvin’s new coaching role with Kildare has yet to see the Finuge man enjoy a win with Glen Ryan’s Lilywhites after they followed up a first round draw with Kerry with a five-point loss, 2-11 to 1-9, away to Donegal in Ballybofey.

It was a much better weekend for Kieran Donaghy, however, as he was one the sideline with Kieran McGeeney to see Armagh get their second win in Division One after a 2-14 to 0-4 win over Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds in a game more noted for the five red cards (four to Tyrone players) issued by David Gough near the end of another fiery derby.