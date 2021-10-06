Chairman says media claim that O’Connor was a ‘done deal’ weeks ago is “disgraceful”

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy gave a stinging rebuke to any and all criticisms that the selection process that culminated with the appointment of Jack O’Connor to replace Peter Keane on Monday was anything other than fair, transparent and done with the utmost integrity. Monday’s virtual county committee meeting elicited a number of questions of Murphy - and by extension the five-man selection committee - and gave rise to suggestions that the whole process to appoint a new senior football team manager was shoddy at best, and at worst might not have been conducted in a fair and reasonable manner. The chairman emphatically rejected claims that Keane was disrespected in the process, and said he had briefed Keane at all times as to how the process played out since Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone, a result that officially brought an end to Keane’s three-year term as manager. Murphy told Monday’s meeting that following a meeting with Keane soon after the Tyrone game, and after subsequent consultation from the County Committee executive, that it was the executive’s decision that the Kerry manager for 2022 and beyond was to be chosen by “a competitive process”. Mr Murphy said when he informed Keane of this the out-going manager had no issue with that, other than he wanted to compete to keep the job and that he asked that the matter be concluded quickly. On Monday night, several delegated expressed disappointment at the perceived poor treated of Keane, and some took issue with how the process was handled and that they learned of various developments through the media rather than from the Executive. No delegate spoke against Jack O’Connor’s nomination for the job or expressed any dissatisfaction with O’Connor’s candidacy. Kilcummin delegate Tim Ryan asked a number of questions of the chairman, including if the committee felt Keane was fairly treated since the All-Ireland semi-final loss; if the views of the senior players were considered by the sub-committee; if there was a conflict of interest involving two members of the five-man committee and Jack O’Connor; and if the sub-committee was happy with the way the process was handled from start to finish. St Marys delegate Christy O’Connell, reading from a prepared statement, said: “We feel strongly that our two members Peter Keane and Maurice Fitzgerald and their colleagues were treated in a disrespectful way. It is universally accepted among the GAA fraternity that this issue has been dealt with in a most unsatisfactory manner.” East Kerry Board chairman Johnny Brosnan said a lot of people he spoke to were “most annoyed at how Peter Keane was treated”. Ken O’Sullivan, the Beaufort delegate, said “the process is the problem...and it didn’t serve Kerry very well.” Listowel Emmets’ delegate David O’Brien also raised the matter of a possible conflict of interest between one or more member of the selection committee and one or more of the candidates for the job. Linus Burke, for Milltown/Castlemaine, asked if the decision [to nominate Jack O’Connor] was “already a done deal” adding that “it doesn’t look as transparent as it should be.” Listry chairman Jerome Kennedy said Keane didn’t get a proper three years at the job because of the disruption owing to the pandemic, said that the Listry club felt Keane was “best positioned” for the job, and proposed that Keane be allowed to continue as manager for another 12 months at least. Addressing all the questions put from the delegates, Tim Murphy vehemently dismissed a claim in the national media on Monday that O’Connor’s appointment was “a done deal” prior to the committee releasing his name the previous Friday, saying the sub-committee had only finally agreed on O’Connor for the job in the hours before they released his name in a short statement that evening. Murphy also took serious issue at suggestions questioning the integrity of the selection committee, saying it was “disgraceful” and “the lowest of the low” for anyone to cast aspersions on the process and in particular the individuals involved. “The suggestion that it was a done deal going back three weeks ago, four weeks ago, is again totally erroneous, totally untrue, and totally unfounded. It’s put out there in the media by individuals for whatever reason I have no idea. They want to undermine us as a selection committee, want to undermine us as a county committee, and want to undermine us as an executive. “I find it very disheartening and very disconcerting that people would actually believe that five people of the integrity and the character that were on that selection committee would in any way sully the reputation of Kerry in any form or fashion. I think it’s disgraceful, it’s the lowest of the low. “As far as I’m concerned, everyone that was on that committee are people of the highest integrity and have the utmost respect around the county. “I would stand over the integrity of the sub-committee. Everything we did wholeheartedly from start to finish and I would stake my own reputation on that. I hope people recognise me as somebody that has integrity, that has the strength of character to convey to people how business should be done.” As to the question that there might have been a conflict of interest with respect to anyone on the selection committee the chairman said: “No matter where you go in the GAA, everybody has some connection with somebody and to try and make the inference that there is a conflict of interest I would reject as totally out of hand. Erroneous, I would go as far as to say that.” On the matter as to whether or not the players’ wishes for Keane to stay on as manager - as per Keane’s statement on Friday which claimed as much - Tim Murphy said the selection committee considered a wide range of constructive views from the county executive, from the clubs, and from the Kerry senior players. “I’m not going to discuss what they said or they didn’t say to me because all those communications from everyone were treated with the utmost confidence on my part and on the part of the selection committee. “Everybody’s view, whether it was clubs, the county executive, or players, was clearly communicated to the selection committee. Any decisions or conversation that took place were in full knowledge of the information being available,” he said.