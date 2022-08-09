Causeway goal-hero Brandon Barrett a happy man he returned to Kerry this summer

Brandon Barrett and Jason Diggins are best friends. They grew up together, they played together, they came up through the ranks together, they hurled for Causeway and Kerry together. They were like two peas in a pod, such was the strength of their relationship.

Not that very long ago, Barrett was over in America, enjoying his summer away, without a care in the world. But that’s not strictly true. There was something gnawing away at the back of his mind. His buddy was captaining Causeway. The team were going well. There was a buzz around the place. What should he do?

As he sat down for a quick chat in a sunny Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon, after his 1-7 tally had contributed to the Neilus Flynn Cup returning to his home parish, Barrett knew that the decision to return to Ireland had been the correct one. America could be seen again, another county championship title was more important.

“To be honest, when I was in America there a couple of days before the Ballyheigue game, I was talking to the club, and they kind of me wanted me to come home, and I wanted to come home myself.

"I knew there was a buzz around the place because my brother, Jason, they were all onto me, there was just something about this group, this year,” he explained.

“I love where I come from, I love the club, and my best friend, the fella I grew up with, was captain, so it was a no-brainer to come home to try and get him up the steps, and my God, am I so happy that it’s just happened.

“Me and Jason were born in the same year, we went to the same primary school, I could tell you about the endless hurling matches we had out in the back gardens, killing each other, myself, the brother, Jason, Joseph [Diggins], Billy Lyons, who unfortunately couldn’t be with us today as he is still out in America, he’s one of our own as well, we won’t forget him.

“All this team, we all grew up together, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs together, and look, this is what it’s all about. You can see all the people of Causeway and how much it means to them, we were written off all the year, nobody ever gave us a bit of a chance, we weren’t even given a chance of getting out of the group. Now look where hard work gets you! It gets you to the pinnacle, it’s unbelievable.”

The versatile Barrett, when trying to put his finger on how Causeway had managed to nab a second county championship in four seasons, believes that the camaraderie and togetherness among the group has been second to none, and that the squad’s fitness levels held them in good stead.

“Nobody realised that we were down seven starters from last year’s team, and yet the boys that came into the team, fellas that weren’t there the year before, they just drove it.

"There were fellas too that didn’t get a game all the championship, they were the ones driving on the training, they didn’t say anything, there were no excuses from anyone. Everyone just drove it on together, and that’s why it’s such a special group to be with,” he added.

“I wasn’t there from the start of the year, but since I’ve come back, they’ve always been drilling into us, that in the last 15 or 20 minutes of games, that we can always finish strong.

"We know we have the legs, and we knew that if we can keep just chipping away, teams do get tired, and it’s like we save our energy for the last 15 minutes, we do it the hard way the whole time. You won’t get away with it like that every day, but luckily we got away with it this year.”

Causeway’s two goals on the day, the difference between the two teams essentially, could not have been more contrasting. From Colum Harty’s supreme individual effort in the first half to Barrett’s own scrappy finish near the end of the second, they were the scores that broke Ballyduff’s hearts.

“Colum was like a Formula 1 car going through there, I was over on the side line getting patched up and I just seen him taking off, and he was gone, it was unbelievable.

"It kind of drove on the team there, the boys died for it and, like I said in the last 15 minutes, the boys were unbelievable. Jason Diggins, the brother, numbers one to 20 or whoever played, everyone drove it.

“For my goal, it just broke to me lovely off Gavin [Dooley] and I thought I had a clear shot, but I think it was Eoin Ross who got back and hooked me, and I pulled on it and he saved it on the line.

"Then I just dived in, and luckily I got a bit of a finish with the leg. My left leg wouldn’t be too great, but it worked there. It was right on the line, and any further out, it probably would have went wide! I haven’t much football, I’m all about the hand-passing!”

The goal certainly won’t be salivated over by the hurling purists this week, but that won’t matter to Barrett, or to Causeway. It was the green flag that sealed the county title, and it was an example of the hard graft that Barrett has brought to the party since he arrived back.

“I can go back to America next week if I wanted. It was well worth coming home, just for the next week, spending it below in the local with everyone. Neilus will be there, Neilus is home, it’s just unbelievable,” he stressed.