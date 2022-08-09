Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Causeway goal-hero Brandon Barrett a happy man he returned to Kerry this summer

Inspirational midfielder who delivered 1-7 for his side was in the US this summer before returning to the Kingdom

Brandon Barrett of Causeway is tackled by Eoin Ross of Ballyduff during the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyduff and Causeway at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Brandon Barrett of Causeway is tackled by Eoin Ross of Ballyduff during the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyduff and Causeway at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Brandon Barrett of Causeway is tackled by Eoin Ross of Ballyduff during the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyduff and Causeway at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Brandon Barrett of Causeway is tackled by Eoin Ross of Ballyduff during the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyduff and Causeway at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

kerryman

John O'Dowd

Brandon Barrett and Jason Diggins are best friends. They grew up together, they played together, they came up through the ranks together, they hurled for Causeway and Kerry together. They were like two peas in a pod, such was the strength of their relationship.

Not that very long ago, Barrett was over in America, enjoying his summer away, without a care in the world. But that’s not strictly true. There was something gnawing away at the back of his mind. His buddy was captaining Causeway. The team were going well. There was a buzz around the place. What should he do?

Privacy