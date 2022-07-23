Causeway dethrone champions Kilmoyley after extra-time to set up final against Ballyduff

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC SEMI-FINAL

Causeway 3-21

Kilmoyley 1-25

(after extra-time)

At the conclusion of the third quarter of this exhilarating County SHC semi-final at Austin Stack Park, Causeway were in big, big trouble. Six points adrift, 1-14 to 1-8, of the defending Kerry and Munster champions, Stephen Goggin’s charges looked set to be another victim of the Kilmoyley winning machine.

To be fair to the maroon and white, they had recovered from going over 15 minutes without a score, which saw them trailing by three at half-time, 0-9 to 0-6, and five points early in the second half, to rattle the Lerrig men to the core. Gavin Dooley’s expert picking of Dougie Fitzell’s pocket, and subsequent rocket to John B O’Halloran’s net in the 39th minute, put the cat among the pigeons.

Initially, Kilmoyley were completely composed at the first Causeway comeback. With their advantage reduced to the minimum, they responded as people have come to expect from this team. Robert Monahan’s bullet of a green flag, a quick couple of points from Kieran McCarthy and Daniel Collins (free), and by the 45th minute, they appeared to be in cruise control once again.

Maybe that was the problem for the beaten All-Ireland intermediate finalists. After quenching that first little spurt from Causeway, they possibly felt, sub-consciously, that they had weathered the storm. Philip Maunsell and Fitzell, apart from that one big mistake, were defending resolutely, McCarthy was a powerhouse around the middle, and youngster Monahan was simply a revelation up front.

Yet, bit by bit, minute by minute, error after error began creeping into the Kilmoyley play. Poor handling, squandering of hard-earned possession, erratic shooting – that was now the order of the day. Causeway sensed that their goose wasn’t cooked. With their pedigree, that was never going to be the case anyway. Slowly but surely, they began to eat into the leaders’ cushion.

Entering injury-time though, the reigning kingpins still had a two-point lead, 1-16 to 1-14, and when Collins slotted over another free to increase that margin, Kilmoyley were safely through to another county decider. Unless Causeway could get a goal. Surely not? They had given it their all by that stage. What reserves of energy and ingenuity did they have left?

Cometh the hour, cometh Gavin Dooley again. With Keith Carmody and substitute Mark Murphy involved in the build-up, the Kilmoyley full-back line, inexplicably, fell asleep at the vital moment when all they had to do was shut up shop. When Murphy plied the Causeway corner-forward, he was probably as surprised as anyone to have the freedom to clinically dispatch the sliothar to the corner of the net.

When the final whistle was blown shortly afterwards, the reaction of both sets of players told the story. Kilmoyley were crestfallen, a six-point advantage blown away, and staring down the barrel of an extra-time period that was never in their thoughts. On the other hand, Causeway were rejuvenated, they were buzzing, they weren’t dead and buried, they were, most definitely, alive and kicking.

Sometimes, extra-time is all about how you manage to find yourself in that position. The momentum was all with Causeway now, Maurice Murnane and John Meyler’s men were flat as the proverbial pancake. How could they be feeling any other way? The game was theirs for the taking, but they just hadn’t seen the job through. How could they rise again?

The answer is that Causeway just didn’t let them. Tommy Casey, Joseph Diggins, Paul McGrath, Dooley (with his goals) and others had carried the fight with commendable bravery. Now, when the extra 20 minutes began, it was all about an improving Carmody, Jason Diggins and, most especially, Brandon Barrett.

Storming out of the blocks like men possessed, with four points in four minutes (Barrett notching three of them from play), Causeway assumed total control of proceedings, and though Monahan attempted to rally Kilmoyley with another inspirational long-range point, that man Barrett applied the coup de grace when his blistering run through the heart of the defence ended with the net bulging again.

Amazingly, it was now Causeway with the six-point lead, 3-18 to 1-18, and the increasingly bamboozled champions must have been wondering what the hell had actually hit him. Of course, Kilmoyley didn’t retreat into their shells, with Barry O’Sullivan returning to the fray after his earlier substitution (the Dingle dual star involved in his second extra-time in two days) to good effect.

However, apart from the unmarkable Monahan, the Kilmoyley attack was unable to find the spark that they needed, even with Maurice O’Connor (carrying an injury) now introduced from the bench. Too dependent on the free-taking of Daniel Collins, they just could not resurrect the situation, no matter how hard they persisted, with the Causeway defence now becoming impregnable.

The irresistible figure of Barrett was fouled late on, leading to Gary Carey’s tap-over free that pushed the winners ahead by three points, 3-21 to 1-24, and in a reversal of the normal time situation, it was Kilmoyley who now needed a game-saving goal.

With Causeway skipper Jason Diggins magnificently plucking a puck-out from the skies in added, added time, an eleventh hour escape just wasn’t possible, despite Monahan blasting over another point right at the death. Time ran out on Kilmoyley, who will berate themselves for weeks to come for the lack of ruthlessness that was their ultimate downfall.

Causeway advance to an intriguing decider against Ballyduff. After coming back from the dead, and showing the facility to never look a gift horse in the mouth when the door was held ajar for them to burst through it, they will be chomping at the bit to do battle with their neighbours in a fortnight.

Another contest to savour, just like this one.

CAUSEWAY: John Mike Dooley; Anthony Fealy, Muiris Delaney, Kieran Leahy; Tommy Barrett, Jason Diggins, Tommy Casey; Keith Carmody 0-1, Daniel Mahoney 0-1; Joseph Diggins 0-3, Paul McGrath 0-5, Brandon Barrett 1-8 (0-4 f, 0-1 ’65’); Daniel Goggin 0-1, Colum Harty, Gavin Dooley 2-1. Subs: Mark Murphy for Mahoney (52 mins), Mike Lynch for Leahy (52 mins), Gary Carey 0-1 (f) for McGrath (77 mins), Padraig Harty for Barrett (80+4 mins).

KILMOYLEY: John B O’Halloran; Donal Kennedy, Colman Savage, Philip Maunsell; Robert Collins, Dougie Fitzell, Tom Murnane; Paudie O’Connor, Kieran McCarthy 0-1; Jordan Brick 0-2, Daniel Collins 0-11 (10f), Ronan Walsh 0-1; Daire Nolan 0-1, Barry O’Sullivan 0-3, Robert Monahan 1-6. Subs: Adrian Royle for O’Sullivan (53 mins), Maurice O’Connor for Nolan (59 mins), O’Sullivan for Brick (66 mins), David McCarthy for Royle (inj, 70 mins), Nolan for R Collins, inj (70 mins).

REFEREE: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)