Causeway class gets them over line against unlucky Kilgarvan in IHC final

COUNTY IHC FINAL

Causeway B 3-8

Kilgarvan 1-9

For Causeway the double achieved.

Perhaps, it’s not the silverware those of a maroon and white would have had first and foremost in their thoughts at the outset of the season. That doesn’t, however, mean it’s anything other than most welcome.

With the junior title coming a couple of weeks ago, this intermediate success will bring further cheer to the crossroads of Causeway. A nice little boost for a proud club and a proud people. A little something to shorten a winter that seems to have arrived with a bang in the last week or so.

It was achieved too with those notable Causeway attributes. Grit and determination with a few little bits of magic thrown in to separate themselves from their opponents, on this occasion a very game Kilgarvan outfit.

The men of the Roughty Valley gave as good as they got pretty much all the way through, but that last little bit of quality – not to mention luck – eluded them.

Maybe they won’t feel it’s one that got away necessarily – Causeway were, after all, worthy winners. Kilgarvan, though, will certainly feel they were denied the chance to put their best foot forward.

Even before the ball was throw in they were down midfielder Jack Foley and within eight minutes of referee Mike Hennessy getting matters underway John Mark Foley pulled up lame with what looked like a hamstring injury right in front of the Kilgarvan mentors, led by his father and manager Mickey.

From that moment on – the scores were level at one a piece at the time, Seán Godfrey and Fergus Carroll swapping early scores – it felt as though Kilgarvan were going to be up against it. To their great credit though they never felt sorry for themselves.

With defences on top – Eamon Fitzgerald for Causeway and Liam Twomey for Kilgarvan really standing out all the way through – scores were hard to come by in the opening quarter, with the sides retiring at three each at the first water break.

Kilgarvan had the lead early in the second quarter thanks to a Godfrey pointed free and looked well in the game. A pair of Causeway goals right at the end of the half, however, completely changed the complexion of this encounter.

And, while it was harsh enough on Kilgarvan to go in at the break six points in arrears, you couldn’t really argue with it either. A moment of brilliance from Stephen Murphy – a man of the match contender along with Fitzgerald – to pick out Joseph Diggins for the game’s opening goal was that rare moment of quality we spoke about.

The second goal – which arrived mere moments after Glyn Egan was sent off on a straight red card for a foul on John Cantillon – was a little more lucky from a Causeway point of view. Then again, you make your own luck.

Fergus Carroll dropped a speculative ball into the danger zone, Tadgh O’Donoghue was caught in two minds, and there to take advantage of the confusion was Cyril Dineen with a delicate flick over the line for a goal – 2-5 to 0-5 at the break.

Down six points, down to fourteen men, it really wasn’t looking at all promising for the red and white. They didn’t, however, give up. Far from it. They dominated the second quarter, out-scoring Causeway two points to nil, and continued in that vein for the rest of the game.

Granted, Causeway rallied and a goal just after the second water-break, again by Dineen, seemed to have given Causeway the cup – and in hindsight it probably was enough – but Kilgarvan were the ones pushing harder at that stage.

The introduction of Gearóid Fennessy really helped shake things up, releasing Dónal O’Sullivan to play a more withdrawn role. Up to then O’Sullivan was inside with Kieran Leahy (and much of the time Eamon Fitzgerald too) keeping him well bottled up.

The longer the game went on, however, the more influential he became and the more influential Daniel Casey became too. Kilgarvan really were pushing hard and when they delivered a goal through Godfrey from the penalty spot for a foul on Casey on fifty minutes, it momentarily looked as though it was game on again. Just three in it, 1-8 to 3-5.

A certain profligacy in front of the sticks, however, proved their undoing. In the second half alone they pucked six wides and missed a further two chances. Just not good enough.

Fair enough Causeway weren’t exactly shooting the lights down the other end themselves – with seven missed chances in the second half in all –but they didn’t have to, all they had to do was maintain what they had and that’s just what they did.

It’s arguable too that Kilgarvan tried to force goals a little too early in the game too. Maybe that’s a little harsh, desperate times call for desperate measures and all that.

Still there can be very little disputing that, even if Kilgarvan got very little luck on the day, Causeway were worthy champions. That had that little bit more cuteness about them. That little bit of class from Stephen Murphy when it counted. That bit of experience from Eamon Fitzgerald.

Causeway will celebrate. Kilgarvan will lick their wounds and prepare for their likely assault on the Munster Junior Championship. That at least is something for them to hang their hat upon, another quality game and more than anything that’s what they need: more hurling. Even though they haven’t won the intermediate championship a case might be made that they should go senior regardless for next season.

That, of course, is a discussion for another day. Today is Causeway’s day and you know what? They enjoyed it and are going to keep on enjoying it for the next couple of days. Just as it should be.

CAUSEWAY B: Darren Barrett, Kieran Leahy, Eamon Fitzgerald, Adrian Casey, Pádraig Harty, Adam Whyte (0-1f), Mike Lynch, Conor Diggins, Fergus Carroll (0-1), Stephen Murphy (0-6, 5f), Joseph Diggins (1-0), Daniel Mahoney, John Cantillon, Cyril Dineen (2-0), Eric McHale Subs: Stephen Goggin for C Diggins (half-time), Jamie McGrath for E McHale (48), Bryan Cantililon for J Diggins (63), Killian Dooley for C Dineen (63). Blood: Jamie McGrath for C Dineen (41-48).

KILGARVAN: Tadgh O’Donoghue, Gary Randles, Liam Twomey, Ger Donovan, Seán Casey, Shane O’Sullivan, Eoin O’Shea, Richard O’Sullivan, Glyn Egan, Keith Harrington, Seán Godfrey (1-6 1 pen, 5f), Ronan Foley, Daniel Casey, John Mark Foley, Dónal O’Sullivan (0-1f) Subs: Kieran O’Sullivan for JM Foley (inj, 8), Gearóid Fennessy for S Casey (35).

REFEREE: Mike Hennessy (Ballyduff)