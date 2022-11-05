Causeway bow out after power-packed second half from St Josephs Doora-Barefield

MUNSTER CLUB IHC QUARTER-FINAL

Causeway 1-16

St Josephs Doora-Barefield 1-23

By the end, no complaints. Causeway were simply beaten by the better side.

The Kerry senior championships found the Clare intermediate champions too hot to handle in the second half of what had up to then been a more than competitive fixture.

If anything Causeway had been the better side in the first half and possibly might have been been a little disappointed to only carry a two-point lead with them at that juncture. Causeway’s first half momentum checked by a very fine goal by St Josephs Doora-Barefield’s Cathal Ruane mid way through the half.

In hindsight it probably wouldn’t have made that much of a difference to the outcome had Causeway managed to keep him out – and their keeper John Mike Dooley made a decent fist of it – as when it came down to it when St Josephs went up the gears, Causeway just couldn’t follow them.

That will lead to questions about the gap since when Causeway saw off neighbours Ballyduff in the county final and this fixture (a three month gap to bridge), but having fared so well in the first half one might have thought they might have somehow gotten over the worst of it.

Causeway certainly started with intent. Their work-rate was outstanding in those opening exchanges and formed the bedrock of a more than solid first half performance.

Less than thirty seconds in the North Kerry had had the ball over the ball for the first time through the impressive and impish Keith Carmody, before David Conroy replied for St Josephs.

It was nip and tuck enough on the scoreboard early doors, two points each after six minutes following a point by the home side’s Alan O’Neill.

Causeway, though, one got the sense were just warming to their task by now. A point proven when Jason Diggins picked out Carmody for his second of the afternoon on seven minutes to fire Causeway back in front.

Another pair of points from Brandon Barrett on nine and 12 minutes respectively, pushed the underdogs three-points clear and it in no way flattered the men from the crossroads.

St Josephs with points from Tom Hannon and Conroy (a free) had it back to a single score game by the quarter hour mark – 0-5 to 0-4 – but it felt like Causeway were on top and on the up.

Points from Colum Harty – a real sweet effort from wide on the left – and Barrett (a free) restored the three-point margin by eighteen minutes. Not quite comfortable by any means, but deserved as we’ve said.

What happened next had the potential to knock Causeway well off their stride and, for a time, it did. Cathal Ruane gathering a long-ball and slamming to the back of John Mike Dooley’s net. All that good Causeway work gone in the blink of an eye.

Doora-Barefield now had an added pep in their step and with a second point from O’Neill (assist Hannon) went in front for the first time. Had the tide turned? No not yet.

Causeway with a pair of points from Joseph Diggins (two in the space of about forty seconds) helped them regain their composure and, while St Josephs, stole back in front with points from Ruane and Conroy – 0-9 to 1-7 – Causeway rounded out the half with three unanswered – two from Barrett and one from Gavin Dooley – to seemingly give themselves the momentum heading into the second half, 0-12 to 1-7.

A couple of early wides from Keith Carmody suggested Causeway were carrying on where they left off the first half and a brilliant sideline cut from Evan Murphy on 33 minutes pushed them three points clear, but that was the high-water mark for Causeway as Doora-Barefield pushed on ruthlessly from there.

Points from Ruane and Conroy followed and, while Causeway did nab one back through Carmody on 36 minutes from play, St Josephs were just getting going.

On 38 minutes Cian Barron set Tom Hannon free for a shot at goal, brilliantly blocked by Dooley, leading to a converted ‘65 from Conroy. Conroy’s ‘65 was the first of seven unanswered points from the Banner outfit who were 1-16 to 0-14 clear on 47 minutes.

There was no way back from Causeway from there. A Dan Googin point staunched the bleeding for a moment, but another five on-the-trot from Doora-Barefield – during which time Causeway full-back Muiris Delaney was shown a straight red car – had them nine clear, 0-15 to 1-21.

Causeway didn’t quite throw in the towel and a goal from a free by Brandon Barrett – venomously struck – offered respectability on the scoreboard, but it was too little too late.

Causeway might even also had claim to a late penalty – for a foul on Gary Carey – but even had it been given, it wouldn’t have been enough. Besides it looked as though Joseph Diggins probably over carried in the build up to it anyway.

No, as we say, the better team won. No complains and no shame. Causeway’s fine year won’t be defined by what happened on Sunday in Cusack Park. Stack Park is what will linger long in the memory.

CAUSEWAY: John Mike Dooley, Anthony Fealy, Muiris Delaney, Gerard Leen, Tommy Barrett, Jason Diggins, Evan Murphy (0-1, 1 sideline), Keith Carmody (0-3), Billy Lyons, Joseph Diggins (0-2), Brandon Barrett (1-6, 1-4f), Daniel Mahony, Dan Goggin (0-1), Colum Harty (0-1), Gavin Dooley (0-1) Subs: Mark Murphy for D O’Mahony, 41, Paul McGrath for E Murphy, 51, Gary Carey for D Goggin, 59

ST JOSPEHS DOORA-BAREFIELD: Paul Madden, Fionn Kelleher, Jarlath Colleran, Brian Clancy, Alan O’Neill (0-3, 1f), Darragh McMahon, Adam Mungovan (0-2), Brian Guilfoyle, Darragh O’Shea, Jack Hannon, David Conroy (0-10, 7f, 1 ‘65), Tom Hannon (0-2), Cathal Ruane (1-4), Eoin Hanrahan, Cian Barron Subs: Dara Nagle for B Clancy, half-time, Dónal O’Halloran (0-1) for B Guilfoyle, 37, Senan Crosbie (0-1) for E Hanrahan, 48, Cian Lahiff for J Colleran, 60

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)