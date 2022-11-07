Kerry

Causeway boss Stephen Goggin reflects on ‘tough day’ for club

We can still go back to Causeway and hold our heads high’ says Causeway boss after defeat to St Josephs Doora-Barefield

Causeway manager Stephen Goggin Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Damian Stack

Hopes were high, there’s no point in pretending otherwise. They were high before the game and once it got underway they seemed to be justified.

A strong start to the game, a St Josephs side who looked a touch rattled… and then a goal for Doora-Barefield’s Cathal Ruane and all of a sudden Causeway were on the back foot. Even then they rallied to the break with three points on-the-trot… maybe all was not lost.

