Causeway boss Stephen Goggin reflects on ‘tough day’ for club

Hopes were high, there’s no point in pretending otherwise. They were high before the game and once it got underway they seemed to be justified.

A strong start to the game, a St Josephs side who looked a touch rattled… and then a goal for Doora-Barefield’s Cathal Ruane and all of a sudden Causeway were on the back foot. Even then they rallied to the break with three points on-the-trot… maybe all was not lost.

“The intensity seemed to drop or something,” Causeway boss Stephen Goggin reflected of a second half that saw the tide go out on his men.

"But I felt after half-time we had two opportunities to go four points ahead, but we hit two bad wides. Started again very well in the second half, but then those two wides just drained us a small bit and our intensity levels completely dropped.

"I can’t put my finger on it at this exact moment, but we started making silly mistakes that we hadn’t been doing. Now they did come at us, and we seemed to be second best to everything, we didn’t win one breaking ball in the second half and it’s something that we work really hard on, but it just didn't come off.”

As for suggestions that the long lay off between competitive games for the club – it was almost three months since the county final was played – had an impact, the Causeway man isn’t so sure.

“Look we knew what we were in for,” he conceded.

"During the week anyone I was talking to, I said it was something that didn’t bother us. We had a lot of work done. We felt fellas were in good shape, and in the first half it showed how good.

"They [St Josephs] got a fortuitous goal that shouldn’t have happened. It’s not an excuse by us, ideally you would want to be playing every couple of weeks, but did prepare well. We had a lot of challenge games, and look it just didn’t pay off today.”

Still despite that, Causeway pushed to the end, snatched a late goal and had a chance for another after that again. Even in defeat they went down with their boots on.

“I’m always proud of them no matter what they do and this time, they’re coming. They’re still young. They’re going to learn from these experiences,” Goggin said.

"If you told me two years ago that we’d have two county championships in our pockets I’d have taken your hand off. Obviously you want to progress when you win the championship and when you see what Kilmoyley had done last year, you want to better that, but it wasn’t our day. Kilmoyley have been around the block and they’ve gotten used to playing in Munster, in big games.

"Their experience kind of told, while we’re still a bit inexperienced at this level, but look we gave it our best shot and it didn’t pay off. I know for a fact these boys are gutted tonight like us all, but when we reflect back on the year people didn't think we were coming out of the group. So to win a championship is still fantastic.”

Brandon Barrett - while still a key figure – wasn’t at his 100% best (he later missed Ardfert’s football semi-final against Fossa), with Goggin confirming that he “hasn’t properly trained since before the county final really”.

This was one of those days when Causeway needed everything going their way, they needed all their ducks in-a-row.

“The only thing that we weren’t really happy with in the first half as the second half was that we weren’t contesting the breaking ball which is something we pride ourselves on,” Goggin continued.

“For some reason we just weren’t doing it. It didn't come today. We wanted to start the game fast and we did. The goal came at [a bad time]. We were up four points and they got a goal then. We were really pushing on. We’d a couple of wides then in the second half after half-time. These things happen. It’s just a tough day for us.

"We can still go back to Causeway and hold our heads high, we’re still county champions. Obviously we wanted to go further and showcase what Kerry hurling is all about, build on Kimoyley’s success last year, but it didn’t pay off.

"A lot of the clubs got on to us this morning with best wishes. Kilmoyley best wished us, which was great. Everyone is behind each other.”