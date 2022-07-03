Causeway and Ballyduff should be happy with draw as accuracy lets both sides down

Kieran Leahy, Causeway, and Aidan Boyle, Ballyduff, in action in their County SHC Round 2 game at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC GROUP 1 ROUND 2

Ballyduff 1-11

Causeway 0-14

Ballyduff’s entry into the county hurling championship saw them did out a draw and a point against neighbours and rivals Causeway, themselves moving to three points in Group 1 after their narrow win over St Brendans the previous weekend.

A Kieran O’Carroll goal – flicked to the net from Mikey Boyle’s dropping ball from his effort at a point – three minutes into the second half was, arguably, Ballyduff’s key score, while Paul McGrath fired over eight points for Causeway and team mate Dan Goggin landed three from play.

Though it was a low scoring affair, this was a tough arm wrestle of a match, well contested by both sides in good conditions on a dry pitch.

A stiff breeze blew down into the Horan Centre end, but neither team was able to utilise it to any great degree: Causeway registered six wides playing with the wind in the first half while Ballyduff were just as wasteful with eight wides in the second.

Causeway took a marginal 0-7 to 0-6 lead to the interval, but to say they enjoyed a half-time lead would be stretching it. Truth is they registered almost as many wides (six) as they scored points, and seeing as they played with that very stiff breeze they couldn’t have been best pleased with their opening half hour’s work.

Ballyduff didn’t strike a wide in that first half but they dropped four shots into John Mike Dooley’s grateful hands in the Causeway goal as both teams struggled for accuracy throughout.

Ballyduff deployed Mikey Boyle into full forward from the start and his brother Podge to midfield, though he sat deeper than that for much of the first half, sweeping around that half back line. His was the first score of the game, a pointed free from near the sideline, and Ballyduff were 0-4 to 0-1 in front by the 11th minute after follow up points from Kieran O’Carroll (2) and Aodhan Curley.

McGrath converted the first of his frees, followed by a Tommy Casey point to keep Causeway in touch. McGrath converted another four frees, while Goggin pointed from 50 metres to help Causeway to that slender half time lead, with Daniel O’Carroll and Kieran O’Carroll on target for Ballyduff.

The second half was just three minutes old when Mikey Boyle’s strike for a point dropped short for O’Carroll to meet the ball ahead of Dooley, and after some consultation between referee and umpires the goal stood to make it 1-6 to 0-8.

Tommy Barrett and Kevin Goulding traded scores before Joseph Diggins pointed for Causeway to level the game, 0-10 to 1-7.

Defences were on top, with Muiris Delaney excellent for Causeway at full back, and Kyle O’Connor hurling brilliantly for Ballyduff at no.4.

The wides continued to mount for both teams, with neither side able to find a run of scores. The last quarter was the lead both sides hold the lead briefly, but when McGrath converted a ‘65’ in the 58th minute to put Causeway 0-14 to 1-10 ahead it looked as if they might hold on for a second win in a week.

Two minutes into the four of additional time Podge Boyle converted an equalising free after being fouled himself, and two minutes later Jason Diggins had a free on his own ‘65’ to win it for Causeway but it drifted wide in keeping with a wasteful day for both teams.

BALLYDUFF: PJ O’Gorman, Anthony Kavanagh, Sean O'Connor, Kyle O’Connor, Thomas Slattery, Daniel O’Carroll 0-1, Adam Segal, David Goulding 0-2, Mikey Boyle, Anthony O’Carroll, Aodhan Curley 0-1, Padraig Boyle 0-3 (3f), Kevin Goulding 0-1, Dylan Moriarty, Kieran O’Carroll 1-3. Subs: Aidan Boyle for A Kavanagh (37), Paul O’Carroll for A Curley (52).

CAUSEWAY: John Mike Dooley, Anthony Fealy, Muiris Delaney, Kieran Leahy, Tommy Barrett 0-5, Jason Diggins, Tommy Casey 0-1, Keith Carmody, Gerard Leen, Joseph Diggins 0-1, Paul McGrath 0-8 (5f, 1 ‘65’), Daniel Mahoney, Daniel Goggin 0-3, Colm Harty, Gavin Dooley. Subs: Gary Carey for Daniel Mahoney (ht), Adam Whyte for T Casey (temp, 52-55), Mark Murphy for G Carey (57).

REFEREE: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)