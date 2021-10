Kerry and Munster delegates at the Cumann na mBunscol Náisiúnta AGM, from left, Micheál Ó hIarlaithe, Tomás Ó Murchú, Seán Ó Clumháin, Tomás Ó hAiniféin, with, in the centre, Cathaoirleach Cumann na mBunscol Náisiúnta Seosaimh Ó Laighin

The deferred 2021 Cumann na mBunscol Náisiúnta AGM took place in Dublin on Saturday last.

Adhering to Covid restrictions the all present were especially impressed with the smooth running of events and following the initial part of the meeting Ard chomhairel representative Tomás Ó hAiniféin was re-elected to his position and Castleisland native Seosaimh Ó Laighin, who is a Limerick based teacher, was elected as chairman.