Castleisland Desmonds run riot against Ardfert under Stack Park lights

The Casteisland Desmonds team which saw off Ardfert in their Group 2 clash in Austin Stack Park on Tuesday evening

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 2 ROUND 2

Castleisland Desmonds 5-16

Ardfert 1-7

Desmonds dished out a twenty one point beating to Ardfert at Austin Stack Park under lights on Tuesday night in a game that started off quite competitive, but soon disintegrated into a one-sided hiding when the victors took complete control of proceedings in the middle third.

The winners had nine different scorers in total and at times played some very attractive football full of pace, quick hands and width. Forwards Adam O’Donoghue, Tomás Lynch and Cian W O’Connor will take most of the plaudits as they finished with five goals and eight points between them but for the most part Desmonds dominated nearly areas of the pitch with Adam Donoghue, especially, giving a sterling performance in the middle of the field.

It was always going to be difficult for Ardfert to raise much of a gallop, especially after their sister club St Brendan’s heart-breaking loss in last Sunday’s senior hurling championship final. There were a number of changes to their team sheet before the game even started and this was probably reflective of where Ardfert stood coming into the game. It was never going to be easy for them, and when Desmonds sensed weakness they put them away with a professional and clinical efficiency.

Having said that, Ardfert started the game like they meant business and soon raced into 1-1 to 0-1 lead after five minutes with their goal coming courtesy of Earnán Ferris after Christopher Nolan found him with a superb long ball.

Cian W O’Connor and Luka Brosnan fired a couple of scores for Desmonds, but Dáithí Griffin pushed the Ardfert lads ahead once more with a lovely point in the eight minute after he broke from a long kick out over the top. By the seventeenth minute Desmonds were level thanks to Adam O’Donoghue, and the crowd were really enjoying the open end to end football in what was a very enjoyable encounter.

Next came the incident that changed the complexion of the game completely. Maurice Hickey and Brian Leonard combined to put Cian W O’Connor through on goal, but he was upended in the small parallelogram and referee Mike Hennessey had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot. Adam O’Donoghue stepped up and hit the ball low and hard to the back of Nicholas O’Sullivan’s net.

John Egan and Kevin Shanahan tried hard to get Ardfert going again, but for the rest of the first half Desmonds were the dominant force and Tomás Lynch (two), Luka Brosnan and Pat Fitzgerald added points before the mercurial Lynch scored a goal on the stroke of half time after good approach work from Cian W O’Connor to see his side take a 2-9 to 1-3 lead at the short whistle.

Although Ardfert got the first score of the second half from a Dáithí Griffin free kick, Desmonds took over completely for the first quarter of the second half and had pushed their lead up to 3-14 to 3-6 by the time the water break came around. The goal came in the 42nd minute when Cian W O’Connor’s punched effort was well saved but he was razor sharp on the rebound and finished to the net with ease.

Nathan O’Driscoll hit a sublime point for Ardfert after the water break, but they needed an awful lot more as a rampant Desmonds outfit that was full of running put a huge squeeze on the opposition kick outs to rich dividends. Cian W O’Connor struck for his second goal of the game after being put through by the smooth motoring Adam Donoghue, and with Fintan O’Sullivan and Adam O’Donoghue adding further points the victors were now in cruise control.

Ardfert were completely out on their feet as the game entered the last five minutes but the victors showed little mercy and struck for their fifth goal on the stroke of full time. Substitutes Patrick Hickey and Kieran combined to good effect, and Brennan’s unselfish pass left Adam O’Donoghue with the simple task of palming the ball into the empty net.

The final whistle sounded straight afterwards and Desmonds can reflect on a victory that was satisfactory, but where the will have learned very little ahead of their game against St Mary’s.

It was tough on Ardfert just two days after a county final loss, but they are certain to be in much better shape when they take on Glenflesk next weekend.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Stephen Bartlett (0-2, ’45); Gearoid Leonard, Brian Leonard, Niall Mitchell; Luka Brosnan (0-3), Luke Lyons, Tadhg O’Shea, Maurice Hickey (0-1), Pat Fitzgerald (0-1), Micheál Walsh, Cian W O’Connor (2-2, 1f), Adam Donoghue, Sean lynch, Adam O’Donoghue ((2-3, 1f, 1 goal pen), Tomás Lynch (1-3) Subs; Dominic Finnegan for N Mitchell, 47, Fintan O’Sullivan (0-1) for P Fitzgerald, 49, Kieran Brennan for M Walsh, 54, Patrick Hickey for S Lynch, 54

ARDFERT: Nicholas O’Sullivan; Rhys Doyle, Rory Horgan, Trevor Wallace; Denis Horgan, Darran Dineen, Sean Brosnan; Kevin Shanahan, Brian Shanahan; Darragh Courtney, Daithi Griffin (0-2f), Chris Nolan; Earnán Ferris (1-2, 1f), Nathan O’Driscoll (0-2f), John Egan (0-1f). Subs: Paudie O’Carroll for C Nolan, half-time

REFEREE: Mike Hennessy (Ballyduff)