Castleisland Desmonds fancied to edge Emmets for a first North Kerry SFC three-in-a-row since Beale in 1979

NORTH KERRY SFC FINAL

Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets

Sunday, December 4

O’Rahilly Park in Ballylongford at 2pm

Castleisland Desmonds are aiming to create their own bit of club history when they face off against Listowel Emmets in Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated North Kerry SFC Final at O’Rahilly Park in Ballylongford.

Not since the famed Beale team of 1979, which included Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston and Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran, has the three-in-a-row been annexed in this notoriously difficult competition to win, but Desmonds are now just 60 minutes away from emulating that achievement.

If stopping Desmonds’ three-in-a-row bid isn’t motivation enough for the Emmets, perhaps winning a 16thh North Kerry SF title in its own right will be, as well as moving the Listowel club to within two title of roll of honour leaders Moyvane who lead the way with 18 title wins.

Desmonds have just six North Kerry titles, but completing a trio of wins in a row would certainly cement this team’s place in the pantheon of great teams to have won the Eamon O'Donoghue Memorial Cup.

In truth, Castleisland Desmonds passage to this final has not been very taxing. Having endured the disappointment of failing to emerge from their county intermediate championship group, when they had their eyes on making a serious tilt at that trophy, maybe that is just as well.

After a long, long lay-off from competitive fare, they roared out of the blocks with a seven-goal demolition job on a struggling Ballylongford in the opening round. Following that up, a Luke Lyons goal was the highlight of their 1-13 to 0-5 quarter-final victory over Finuge.

Against a spirited Tarbert in the semi-final, Desmonds did what they do best – scoring goals at vital stages to suck the life out of their opponents. The green flags raised by Adam O’Donoghue, Denis O’Connor and Brian Leonard gave Tarbert far too much of a mountain to climb at 3-11 to 1-11.

So, while you certainly wouldn’t put the case that the Castleisland men are battle-hardened going into Sunday’s encounter, it is the exact opposite for Listowel Emmets. Their journey to the decider has been full to the brim of edge-of-the-seat, tension-filled moments.

Indeed, Emmets almost came a cropper in their very first outing, with a missed St Senan’s penalty from the last kick of the game (credit goalkeeper Tom Harte for the save) saving their bacon on an afternoon where they really should have killed off the contest earlier.

Against Knocknagoshel in the quarter-final, they had to come from behind down the home stretch before eventually getting over the line by 1-11 to 1-8, and they are just off the back of two absolute hum-dingers against Brosna, drawing the first game 0-12 apiece and then narrowly coming through the replay by 1-14 to 0-15, with Cillian Holly’s goal ultimately decisive.

With back-to-back titles already collected, Desmonds bring experience and that been-there-and-done-it mentality to this final. Even though they have been without key figures like Tomas Lynch and Thomas Hickey, they remain a vastly experienced outfit.

Brian Leonard is in the form of his life, forming a steely midfield partnership with Maurice Hickey, while the likes of Luka Brosnan, Gearoid Leonard and Dominic Finnegan are impressing at the back. Up front, Adam Donoghue, Adam O’Donoghue and Cian W O’Connor have physique and scoring power.

Emmets will be keeping their fingers crossed that Bryan Sweeney, out injured last weekend, can be patched up to play some part. Elsewhere, Eddie Browne, Niall Collins, Ger McCarthy and Sean Keane are continuing to set the foundations for what, in the main, is a very youthful outfit.

There is no doubting the fact that Emmets are building a side with serious potential. Their resilience has been noteworthy throughout this campaign. Yet, at this moment in time, Desmonds are the more chiselled team, and are further along in their trajectory. The coveted three-in-a-row should be accomplished.

VERDICT: Castleisland Desmonds