Castleisland Desmonds cruise past Tipp side to secure final berth

Castleisland Desmonds' Kayla O'Connor in action during the quarter-final. She was part of the side that advanced from the semi-final last weekend Photo by John Reidy

MUNSTER CLUB LADIES INTERMEDIATE SEMI-FINAL

Castleisland Desmonds 3-12

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-1

In the end it was all too easy for Castleisland Desmonds as they had far too much pace, power, and especially shooting finesse against a brave but outclassed Tipperary side.

It was one way traffic almost from the off as Lorraine Scanlon and Cáit Lynch put an immediate strangleghold on midfield. Straight from the throw-in, Niamh Walsh was forcing the first of several brilliant saves from Galtee keeper Saoirse Fanning.

Paris McCarthy split the posts with a beauty and a minute later Amy Curtin's shot for a point after a great run – young Curtin was hugely impressive on the day – dipped wickedly over the hapless keeper for a goal.

In fact, Desmonds had another three goal chances in the first quarter alone, but couldn't quite finish, the closest arriving when Labhaoise Walmsley's shot blazed just over after a great run by Cáit Lynch. Desmonds led by 1-2 to 0-0 at the break, and it should have been more.

At the other end Edith Carroll was playing her heart out and Alison Lonergan was trying hard, but they were making no headway in a defence where Gemma Kearney, Kayla O'Connor, and Saoirse Murphy were first to every ball.

Keeper Fiona Griffin's handling was very sure as well with a few efforts that fell short. Desmonds' scoring wasn't reflecting their overall superiority at this stage.

Hannah Herlihy's piledriver was superbly tipped over by the keeper, while both Cáit Lynch and Paris McCarthy had shots over the bar that could well have gone under – half-time Castleisland Desmonds 1-5 Galtee Rovers/St. Picaun 0-0.

A great team move was finished to the Galtee net by Hannah Herlihy on the restart and that, more or less, was that as a contest.

Niamh Walsh and Paris McCarthy added points and it was effectively cruise control by the three quarter mark.

A wonderful steal by Lorraine Scanlon saw Paris McCarthy add another to her tally before Galtee finally got off the mark – a good pass by Niamh Roche teeing up Roisín Finnane for a fine goal.

Edith Carroll – she was quality, in fairness, but ploughing a lone farrow for the most part – added a free but it could have been scant consolation on a tough day for the Tipperary side.

Niamh Walsh, Labhaoise Walmsley, and Paris McCarthy (two frees) closed out a very comfortable win for Desmonds, who will be well aware that a much tougher test lies ahead.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Fiona Griffin, Liz Twomey, Saoirse Murphy, Lily Cox, Gemma Kearney, Kayla O'Connor, Eda Mangan, Lorraine Scanlon, Cáit Lynch (0-1), Julie Ann Twomey, Paris McCarthy (0-6, 2f) , Hannah Herlihy (1-1), Niamh Walsh (0-3, 1f), Labhaoise Walmsley (1-1), Amy Curtin (1-0) Subs: Louise Joyce for JA Twomey, 46, Elaine Doody for A Curtin, 56, Kate O'Connor for N Walsh, 56, Hazel Bourke for H Herlihy, 62

GALTEE ROVERS: Saoirse Fanning, Niamh Roche, Ruth Ronan, Eimear Gleeson, Aoife Flynn, Katie Quirke, Megan Heffernan, Kate Flannery, Aoibhse Grayson-Raftery, Fiona Touhy, Emer McCarthy, Roisín Finnane (1-0), Katelyn O'Dwyer, Alison Lonergan, Edith Carroll (0-1, 1f) Subs: Sara Finnane for A Lonergan, half-time, Grace O'Shea for R Finnane, 44, Evely Grayson-Molloy, 47, Aoibhean O'Dwyer for Edith Carroll, 55

REFEREE: Mike Murphy (Limerick)