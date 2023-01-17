Castleisland Desmonds confirm Annascaul native Keith Moynihan as new senior manager

Castleisland Desmonds have confirmed Annascaul native Keith Moynihan as their new senior football manager.

Moynihan has spent the last six seasons in charge of the Mallow senior footballers and in that time claimed the Cork Senior A title on two occasions, leading them back to the Premier Senior grade for 2022 (their first appearance in Cork’s top tier in a decade).

He takes on a Desmonds side who are about to embark upon a season in Division 1 of the County Senior Football league, with a squad of players with genuine ambitions of pushing on in the County Intermediate Club Championship.

As a footballer Moynihan won a county and Munster championship winner's medal with UCC in 1999, as well as Kerry junior and intermediate club titles with his native Annascaul.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead with Castleisland Desmonds,” the former Kerry minor footballer said.

“This is a great club with a proud tradition allied with a talented and enthusiastic group of players. When first approached by Michael McMahon and Kevin Lynch I was immediately interested.

"The board are very motivated with a clear vision and the playing group are eager to continue on their recent upward trajectory after promotion to Division 1 last year.

“I am keenly aware of the task ahead and the quality of opposition we will face this year in both the County League and Intermediate Championship, but that is football in Kerry.

"I am very excited to be back involved in my home county, I am very grateful to Castleisland Desmonds for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get stuck into training and preparing for the games to come.

“Castleisland Desmonds are committing to building a solid foundation for the future of its club and members, providing the supports that their current playing group require and I consider myself fortunate to be asked along, as we embark on this journey.”

Desmonds chairperson Kevin Lynch expressed his delight at being able to name the west Kerry native as senior manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Keith to the Desmonds’ family and have him take the reins of our very talented senior team. To attract a man of his integrity, calibre and pedigree is a real coup for the Desmonds, as we know Keith was in very high demand.

"Keith’s leadership and management style is a great fit for our senior team, and I am very confident Keith and his management team will take the Desmonds to the next level and enjoy much success in the future.”

The chairman also paid tribute to the former manager Mícheál Cahill and his management team for their commitment and dedication to the club in 2022.

Keith will be joined on his coaching team by selector Niall Mitchell, with Pat Fitzgerald appointed as strength and conditioning coach. The remaining Desmonds backroom team and selectors will be confirmed in the coming weeks.