Castleisland Desmonds boss Micheál Cahill - ‘We just didn’t show up’

When the final whistle sounded in Ballylongford on Sunday afternoon, the general sense in the Castleisland Desmonds camp was one of downright mystification. The defending two-in-a-row North Kerry champions had just handed over their crown without, basically, firing a bullet.

Against a ravenously hungry Listowel Emmets, Micheál Cahill’s side just never got going at any stage in proceedings. Of course, they weren’t allowed to by their opponents either, but the timidity of their overall display, and almost acceptance of defeat, was certainly a shock to the system.

The three-week break since their last outing (with Emmets bolstered by back-to-back battles with Brosna) was undoubtedly a factor in the Desmonds’ malaise. But they also didn’t appear to have the hunger for a dogfight. Not an easy result for their manager to reflect on afterwards.

“We’re desperate disappointed, we just didn’t show up. Listowel wanted it more. Like I said on the radio yesterday, Listowel showed up, they brought desperate intensity, and I think the two games with Brosna really stood to them today. You could see that we were three weeks waiting, and it didn’t help,” said Cahill.

“You could see it there yourself, they were on top in every department, they wanted it more. They were the better team on the day, and we just have to take it on the chin. We didn’t show up. I wouldn’t say we didn’t want it enough. It’s just hard to put your finger on it, we were flat on the day, very flat.”

Kicking just two points from play over the whole hour is not a statistic that the Castleisland men will want to dwell on for too long, especially considering their scoring output in their passage to the final. On Sunday, however, they were stuck in first gear throughout.

“The first three chances we had, they all went wide, and our heads seemed to drop. They went down and they got three or four handy frees, got another handy free before half-time I thought, that’s my opinion, other people might think differently. That’s not an excuse though, they were better on the day. Simple as that,” he added.

“Like I said yesterday, we were down seven players, and out of those seven players, five of them were six of our starting forwards, so it did tell. We were expecting fellas to come in, that haven’t been playing all year.

"In fairness, they have been fantastic in the North Kerry championship, but it told that we didn’t have the line to penetrate their good defence. And they were well set up, to be fair to Seán [Moriarty].”

Acknowledging that their relatively comfortable passage to the decider turned out to be a hindrance rather than a help, Cahill admitted that their failure to challenge in the county intermediate championship had been a blow to their overall season, but that Desmonds will bounce back.

“It [the intermediate] was the big goal at the start of the year. We came in new as a management team, and you want to make a good start and push on, which we did. We won the county league and, in fairness to Seán [Moriarty], he was the first manager to text me when we won the county league.

"And I was the first man to go up and congratulate him today, because he’s a gentleman, and they had their homework done on us today. They took two or three of our big guys out of the game, and we struggled then.

“Desmonds will fight back, there are three or four young fellas coming through, and hopefully the injuries will clear up. Thomas Hickey, Tomas Lynch, PJ Curtin, Danny Hickey, they’re big names, if you take them out of any team, you’re going to struggle straightaway.”