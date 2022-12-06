Kerry

Castleisland Desmonds boss Micheál Cahill - ‘We just didn’t show up’

Desmonds boss takes nothing away from Emmets’ success but highlights absent stars

Desmonds wing forward, Adam Donoghue is under pressure from a determined Listowel Emmets attack with Eddie Browne, Jamie McVeigh and Micheál Kennedy during the North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final in O'Rahilly Park, Ballylongford on Sunday Photo by John Reidy Expand

kerryman

John O'Dowd

When the final whistle sounded in Ballylongford on Sunday afternoon, the general sense in the Castleisland Desmonds camp was one of downright mystification. The defending two-in-a-row North Kerry champions had just handed over their crown without, basically, firing a bullet.

Against a ravenously hungry Listowel Emmets, Micheál Cahill’s side just never got going at any stage in proceedings. Of course, they weren’t allowed to by their opponents either, but the timidity of their overall display, and almost acceptance of defeat, was certainly a shock to the system.

