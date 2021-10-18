Castle resilience key as they overcome Cordal to book final return

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY JFC SEMI-FINAL

Castlegregory 1-18

Cordal 2-11

The character and resilience to bounce back from what could have been a game-defining sucker punch, allied to the superb impact of an impressive substitutes’ bench, were the key factors in Castlegregory advancing to the County JFC Final for the second year in succession, following an enthralling encounter with Cordal at Strand Road on Sunday.

Quite simply, this was a riveting, spellbinding, pulsating hour of football that showcased everything that is great about the club scene in Kerry.

Both sides went at it hammer and tongs from the first whistle to the last, with positive, attacking intentions the order of the day, and the fact that there were 32 scores and only seven wides tells its own story of the magnificence of this semi-final.

Entering the final ten minutes, the sides were level (for the eleventh time in the game) before Jimmy O’Grady pointed Castlegregory into the lead with a free (0-15 to 1-11).

However, in the 53rd minute, Cordal struck for their second green flag of the afternoon, to stun the West Kerry side, and appear to take the initiative themselves down the home stretch.

There was an element of controversy around the goal as Philip O’Connor’s raking high delivery into the full-forward line was punched by the towering figure of Donal McCarthy, and when Castlegregory custodian Shane Kenny made an instinctive reflex stop, the rebound was bundled into the net from close range by Cordal centre-forward Eamon Nolan.

Castlegregory were incensed, believing an offence had been committed, but, after consultation with his umpires, referee Maurice Murphy allowed the score to stand, and Cordal now had a precious two-point advantage entering the closing stages of this epic. Was this, finally, the turning point? Could the 2020 beaten finalists get up off the canvas, or were they out for the count?

By God did we get our answer to those posers! One Castlegregory replacement, Cian Cronin, had already notched a point on his introduction when, in the 58th minute, two more substitutes combined for Cian O’Grady to provide the assist for the unmarked Eoin Lyne, marauding down the right wing, to advance and almost slither a low drive under the body of Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin and into the back of the Cordal net.

That was as emphatic a response as Gavin O’Connor’s charges could have managed to the predicament that they found themselves in, and having fought so determinedly and with huge quality, Cordal were now rocked to their very core, and with bodies tiring, and with an absence of the strength-in-depth of the opposition, they just could not respond.

Instead, Castlegregory took gigantic momentum from Lyne’s goal, and went totally for the jugular in the concluding stages, as Cordal lost corner-back Gary O’Leary to a black card, with Cian O’Grady firing over two more points from play, and centre-back Timmy Moriarty punching over the insurance score in the fifth minute of added time to seal a four-point victory after a monumental tussle.

The winners led by a point (0-4 to 0-3) at the first water break, with Patrick O’Donoghue and Cordal’s Seán Brosnan both being denied goals at either end by good goalkeeping, and the protagonists could not be separated at half-time (0-9 to 1-6) with the St Kieran’s district outfit finding the net after a mix-up in the Castlegregory defence led to one livewire corner-forward in Brosnan supplying the other, Seán Walsh, for a simple tap-in.

With the accurate shooting of both teams illuminating the titanic confrontation, keeping the vociferous crowd mightily entertained on a beautiful autumn afternoon, Cordal had sneaked into the ascendancy at the last water break (1-10 to 0-12). Not long after, they would strike for the second goal to seemingly help them towards the winning post, but it just wasn’t to be.

Micheal Cahill and Kevin O’Connor will be gutted at seeing their well-prepared side pipped at the post, but the fact that Castlegregory had 12 different scorers and only hit two wides in the entire 60-plus minutes is testament to their excellent conversion rate.

They say you have to lose one to win one, so the West Kerry men will be eagerly-awaiting a county final meeting with Firies to try and make amends for their heavy 2020 decider defeat to neighbours Annascaul.

CASTLEGREGORY: Shane Kenny; Podge Rohan, John Joe Hussey, Seamus Lyne; Caolan O’Connell 0-1, Timmy Moriarty 0-1, Michael Scanlon; Alan Fitzgerald, Maurice Slattery 0-2; Anton Kelliher 0-1, Thomas O’Donnell 0-1, Patrick O’Donoghue 0-1; Brandon Hoare 0-2, Maurice O’Connell 0-1, Jimmy O’Grady 0-5 (0-3 frees) Subs: Cian O’Grady 0-2 for Scanlon, half-time, Eoin Lyne 1-0 for O’Donoghue, 43, Colm O’Mahony for Kelliher, 43 , Cian Cronin 0-1 for M O’Connell, 46

CORDAL: Seán Óg Ó Ciardubhain 0-1 (free); Gary O’Leary, John Brosnan, Jamie Cahill; Padraig Brosnan, Seán O’Connell, Brian Reidy 0-3 (frees); Philip O’Connor 0-2 (0-1 free), Kieran Enright; Kevin Walsh 0-1, Eamon Nolan 1-0, TJ O’Connor; Seán Walsh 1-2, Donal McCarthy, Sean Brosnan 0-2 Sub: Mark O’Donoghue for J Brosnan, 46

REFEREE: Maurice Murphy (St Michael’s/Foilmore)

MAIN MAN

It’s almost impossible to pick a man-of-the-match, with so many excellent displays on both sides. Just about shading all and sundry was Castlegregory midfielder Maurice Slattery, who worked tirelessly, up and down the pitch, all afternoon, kicking two superb points to boot. In truth, you could easily pick five or six names from either team who were in contention.

KEY MOMENT

Without a doubt, Eoin Lyne’s goal for Castlegregory in the 58th minute, coming as it did, just five minutes after Eamon Nolan’s green flag for Cordal. The fact that the winners got 1-3 from their bench in the second half (Cian O’Grady 0-2, Cian Cronin 0-1) was absolutely pivotal to deciding who advanced to the final, but Lyne’s strike was the biggest catalyst of all.

TALKING POINT

This might be the fourth championship tier of Kerry club football, but you certainly wouldn’t have thought it watching this superlative affair. Both Castlegregory and Cordal deserve the utmost credit for producing such an entertaining spectacle, especially at this time of the year when the ground is not as conducive to free-flowing football as it would be during the summer.