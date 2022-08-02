Captain Anna Galvin vows Kerry will ‘come back better and stronger’

The rain was lashing down in Castleisland when we met up with Kerry ladies captain Anna Galvin for the first leg of their homecoming on Monday night. Monsoon type stuff that drenches you to the bone.

The huge crowd of men, women and children that were present since half four didn’t care one jot when the bus rolled up at closer to six o clock than five, after all they were there to pay homage to a team that they felt a huge affinity with.

“A huge thank you to everyone that came out today in Castleisland,” said an appreciative Galvin.

“I mean, it’s teaming down rain and the street is full of people. It’s incredible to see so a huge thank you to everyone that’s gotten behind us, but especially a massive thank you to everyone that’s been with us all season. We’ve just come from Headley’s Bridge in Knocknagoshel and that was brilliant as well.

“The atmosphere in Croke Park was incredible. It was incredible. The Kerry support was fantastic; the trains were full coming up from Kerry people were getting flights, there were buses coming and it was just so super to see.”

On the game itself the Caherdaniel native clearly felt a sense of hurt and a frustration as to how things panned out.

“We obviously came up short, Meath were very strong on the day, and we probably didn’t perform to the best of our ability either, and they were worthy winners.

"We’ve mixed emotions, we’re obviously very disappointed and upset that we weren’t able to get over the line, but also huge feelings of pride, huge feelings of just great craic and fun as well. You know we have to celebrate what has been a fantastic year.

“We definitely still felt that we had a chance; we went in at half time and as we have been all year and we were very calm and composed.

"We sat down to reflect on what happened in the first half and what we were doing wrong and what we could change, because obviously we scored 1-2 quickly, but we went long stretches without any score in the game which is a bit uncharacteristic of us.

“We were disappointed that we weren’t able to tap over a few more just to keep our momentum going because obviously there were going to be purple patches that Meath were going to experience, and if we could have tagged on one or two it would have been better.”

Meath’s two goals in the second half effectively finished the contest. Galvin admitted that there was no way back for her brave Kerry side after that, but she also lamented the manner in which the game was refereed by Maggie Farrelly.

“Realistically it was a five- or ten-minute period where they got on top of us in the second half and they got the two goals in quick succession, but the game sort of fell away a little bit after that.

"We were very much in the game up until the point where they scored the third goal. That was a killer, and we just had to try to rally and drive on and keep going as long as you can and as hard as you can.

“When they did get the ball they certainly capitalised on our mistake but there was very little flow to the game. It was very stop start and that’s disappointing I think for an All-Ireland final. You want to see these games flow.

"We were watching the first half of the Intermediate game and it was so good; there was a brilliant flow and there was great intensity and great physicality.

“The game was let go and girls were putting in tackles and girls were taking tackles, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case for our game at all. It looked like it was going our way for a couple of minutes but then it swiftly turned against us.”

The retention of their own kick-outs were a huge problem for the Kingdom. Galvin wished that she could turn back the clock and start again.

“If I could go back to the photo at the start of the game I certainly would, but I think that we were disappointed with ourselves in the first half; we were uncharacteristically slow to the breaks.

"We’d been winning our own kick-outs so well all year and that’s been a huge strength of ours, and we’ve worked a lot on it, but yesterday we weren’t up to our own standards. Other teams have put the same type of pressure on our own kick-outs so it wasn’t down to Meath being fantastic in that sense; it was just that we were way off the pace ourselves.

“Meath are a hugely trained and drilled unit and they stick to their process. They are very defensive and at times in the big games it can be ever so hard to take those shots from that bit further out – the ones that you might try on another day. It was hard to break them down. I think that the beating of them was there, but we didn’t perform to our strengths.”

Anna Galvin recently moved from her home club Southern Gaels to Na Fianna in Dublin where she is based with her work as an Occupational Therapist. So how will she cope with the travelling up and down for inter-county training?

“I’ll manage it for this year anyway,” she laughed.

“The body is a little bit tired now, but I read recently where someone said that they had to give up inter-county camogie when they moved to Dublin, and that it was impossible to play. I absolutely dispute that. It is very possible to play if you want to.

“It’s hard, it’s a lot of hard work and it takes a lot of flexibility and understanding from your teammates because you’re not going to be at every training session, for midweek training and things like that, and it takes a huge collaboration from the management as well.

“We’d be constantly on to Cassandra to send us on strength and conditioning pieces that we can do during the week to make sure that we are keeping in shape but I’m looking forward to playing a bit of football, kind of out of the limelight, nobody will know who I am in Dublin.”

So, can Kerry bounce back from their chastening defeat? Anna Galvin is certain that her side will only get better.

“There’s something about this group; we’ll never stop fighting until the last whistle goes. We may be down now, but we will regroup once more and come back better and stronger for 2023.”