Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Captain Anna Galvin vows Kerry will ‘come back better and stronger’

The Caherdaniel woman hailed the Kerry fans for getting behind the team all year long

We'll meet again: President of Ireland Michael D Higgins is introduced to Kerry players by team captain Anna Galvin before the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

We'll meet again: President of Ireland Michael D Higgins is introduced to Kerry players by team captain Anna Galvin before the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

We'll meet again: President of Ireland Michael D Higgins is introduced to Kerry players by team captain Anna Galvin before the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

We'll meet again: President of Ireland Michael D Higgins is introduced to Kerry players by team captain Anna Galvin before the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

kerryman

Dan Kearney

The rain was lashing down in Castleisland when we met up with Kerry ladies captain Anna Galvin for the first leg of their homecoming on Monday night. Monsoon type stuff that drenches you to the bone.

The huge crowd of men, women and children that were present since half four didn’t care one jot when the bus rolled up at closer to six o clock than five, after all they were there to pay homage to a team that they felt a huge affinity with.

Privacy