Capacity of up to 6,000 permissible for County Senior Hurling final

County Board Chairperson Tim Murphy has confirmed that a capacity of up to 6,000 people is permissible at this weekend's County Senior Hurling Final between Kilmoyley and St Brendans Photo by Diarmuid Greene / Sportsfile

There will be scope for up to 6,000 spectators to attend Sunday’s county senior hurling championship final between defending kingpins Kilmoyley and local rivals, St Brendans, at Austin Stack Park (throw-in 3pm) according to County Board Chairperson, Tim Murphy.

“I think it’s 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground, so 6,000 would be about right for Austin Stack Park. The question is: will we reach 6,000? Do you know what I mean? But I think there certainly would be the capacity to take 6,000 people on Sunday, absolutely,” stressed Mr Murphy.

“The tickets are on general sale, and will be sold online, as far as possible. Everything is now 100 per cent going in the right direction that way. It’s very positive.

"I’d say there were possibly over 2,000 people last Sunday in Killarney for the Spa v Beaufort 2020 intermediate football final, so that was great as well. It’s fantastic to see crowds back at club games, it’s brilliant.

“It will be an unbelievable atmosphere. It’s a very unique pairing. I think it has all the hallmarks of being a great game, and will generate huge interest, not only in Kerry, but outside of it as well. There’s a lot of outside interest, particularly in west Limerick and north Cork.

“I find, with Kerry county hurling finals, that they attract an awful lot of interest from other counties in Munster as well. They are kind of a unique occasion. I think Sunday will be no different.”