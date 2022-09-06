Caoimhe Evans in flying form as MKL Gaels beat youthful Austin Stacks

MKL Gaels led 1-9 to 0-4 at half time against Austin Stacks in a county IFC game they were always well in control of

LADIES COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 4

MKL Gaels 2-14

Austin Stacks 1-7

MKL Gaels recorded a comfortable home win over a youthful Austin Stacks side at Listry on Sunday in the Randles Brothers Ladies Intermediate Championship but again their conversion rate of turning chances into scores will be a worry for management when the knock-out stages are reached.

Austin Stacks had to play without regular keeper Chloe Fitzpatrick and this was a major negative especially with the kick-outs that allowed MKL Gaels to dominate, despite the fact that stand in keeper Gemma O’Connell did nothing wrong in general play.

Kerry senior Caoimhe Evans was in flying form in the opening half as she carved open the Stacks defence and kicked six points from play. But MKL Gaels were guilty of squandering numerous scoring chances despite the hard work of Ciara Murphy, Mairead Lehane, Ciara Tagney, Ailís Murphy and Kitty O’Dowd.

Austin Stacks actually took the lead with a point inside a minute from their best player Caoimhe Barry Walsh but Caoimhe Evans soon levelled for the home side. However by the 10th minute MKL Gaels only added another Caoimhe Evans point but missed a half a dozen clear cut chances including Meadhbh Rochford hitting the crossbar.

Stacks had trouble getting the ball to their inside line but added two quick points from Caoimhe Barry Walsh and Emma McCarthy two of Stacks better players. So the visitors now led 0-3 to 0-2 and the home supporters could scarcely believe what was happening. Two points from Niamh Broderick and Meadhbh Rochford saw MKL Gaels retire 0-4 to 0-3 at the water break and harsh words from Damien Murphy saw a different MKL side in the second quarter where they outscored Stacks, 1-5 to 0-1 and that was effectively game over.

Four Caoimhe Evans points were all down to pace and the home sides ability to win kick out ball, as Stacks struggled despite the efforts of Caoimhe Barry Walsh, Grace Lucid, Emma McCarthy and Mags O’Brien. But once Laura Prendergast intercepted a poor kick out and drilled the ball low to the Stacks net, the writing was on the wall for the Tralee side. Gemma Courtney did score a fine point for Stacks just before added time but MKL Gaels were in cruise control as they retired 1-9 to 0-4 at half time.

Loraine Kennedy added a quick point and was then fouled for a penalty and despite sending the ball over, play was called back and Meadhbh Rochford struck the post with the spot kick.

Mags O’Brien scored a fine goal for Stacks at the other end but they were too far behind to stage a comeback, though they trailed by only six at the water break 1-12 to 1-6.

But the home side upped the tempo again with Ciara Murphy lifting her side as well as a strong fullback line and a goal and point from Lorraine Kennedy settled the issue as Stacks introduced Marina Barry Walsh to join her daughter who kicked their last point.

MKL Gaels will be happy with the points but not the performance, while Austin Stacks never gave up, and were without some key players including their regular goalkeeper.

MKL GAELS: Zeta Ashe; Christine O’Carroll, Dearbhla Foley, Emma Casey, Ciara Tangney; Mairead Lehane (0-1), Katie Piggott; Kitty O’Dowd, Ciara Murphy (0-1), Ailís Murphy, Caoimhe Evans (0-6), Laura Prendergast (1-0), Meadhbh Rochford (0-3), Niamh Broderick (0-1), Lorraine Kennedy (1-2). Subs used: Emma Tagney, Rachel Hilliard, Gillian Kennedy.

AUSTIN STACKS: Gemma O’Connell, Karena Slattery, Ellen O’Connell, Lilly Collins; Eimear O’Sullivan, Clodagh Murray, Grace Reidy; Aoife Dillane, Emma McCarthy (0-2); Grace Lucid, Caoimhe Barry Walsh 0-4 (1f), Mary Moore; Gemma Carmody (0-1), Mags O’Brien (1-0), Saoirse Moriarty. Subs used: Holly O’Brien, Marina Barry Walsh, Rosie O’Donnell, Lucy O’Connor, Sara Fitzgerald.

Referee: James Brosnan (Currow)