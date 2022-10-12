Can Dingle’s stranglehold on the West Kerry SFC be broken?

A lot of fizz has gone out of the West Kerry Championship in recent years.

Dingle have won it four times in succession, but the manner in which they have recorded some of those wins has left many on the peninsula wondering if there is any prospect of their run ending in the near future.

Last year’s dour decider, a 13-point hammering of An Ghaeltacht, would have been particularly deflating for anyone pining for a more competitive divisional competition.

It will surprise nobody to hear that Dingle – who play East Kerry in the County SFC semi-final on Sunday – go into this year’s West Kerry championship as hot favourites, but there might be signs that the competition in general could be more enjoyable than recent editions.

Dingle, who have a bye through to the semi-finals, have clearly impressed in this year’s County Championship and, as ever, are bolstered by several players with inter-county experience, including 2022 All-Ireland medallists Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan. The chances of catching them might depend on how much their county campaign takes out of them.

They will play either Lios Póil or Annascaul in the last four. Lios Póil have improved significantly over the last 12 months, helped particularly by the introductions of Kerry minors Marc Ó Mainnín and Cormac Ó Cinnéide, but they will remain the outsiders of the five teams.

They will have home advantage from 1pm on Saturday against Annascaul, who will be tipped to advance after a creditable County Junior Premier Championship campaign, knocked out as they were after an excellent game against a Clifford-bolstered Fossa.

On the other side of the draw, from 3pm, Castlegregory will host An Ghaeltacht. The home team, last year’s Junior County champions, acquitted themselves well on their promotion to Junior Premier in 2022, but An Ghaeltacht, who provided more starters for West Kerry during the County Championship than any other club, will be expected this weekend to reach the final and put up the strongest challenge to Dingle’s five-in-a-row campaign.

With the Intermediate Championship interrupted by events in the Senior County Championship, An Ghaeltacht are likely to look at this competition as a great opportunity to re-tune ahead of their Intermediate semi-final against Legion, whenever that will be played.

If they stay injury-free, they will surely be best placed to take advantage of any Dingle slip-up.