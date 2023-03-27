Camogie boss Ryan says Kerry players’ passion and unity is being borne out in the performances and results

There is no question but that this has been an outstanding campaign for the Kerry senior camogie team. Players have performed well collectively and individually, Kerry have racked up big scoring totals while going through the full group phase unbeaten. They have come through a tight schedule of games with no long-term injuries – which is a huge positive going forward to the championship – and, possibly most encouraging of all, they have come out the other side of the league with real quality on the bench and strong competition for places in the starting team.

Obviously the mood in the camp is buoyant, and manager Pat Ryan knows that it is not just because the team is winning games. The spirit and mentality pre-date the winning results.

“Look, the team are so united and we have massive spirit in the backroom as well. When we all meet up we get on great together and the players see that as well,” Ryan told The Kerryman after the side’s latest win, against Laois on Saturday.

"I suppose it’s easy to manage any team when they are winning, but they are an easy bunch to work with as well. They love their hurling. With some players hurling is a hobby but with these girls it’s a passion and they bring that.”

As always, Ryan was honest in his analysis of Kerry’s overall performance on the day.

“We were a bit sluggish in the first half. I think the girls maybe had half an eye on the League final, but we got it together and played really well after that. I think a final scoreline of 2-15 to 1-5 says enough really.

“Pitches were closed during the week because of all the heavy rain, so it was hard for us to get a bit of hurling in. We trained on the Tuesday night in the worst weather conditions of all time. Nobody complained, they all came out and trained as hard as they could, and I think that says a lot about the girls and their attitude.

“I’d like to thank Knockanure for the use of their pitch today, it was very generous of them and ye can see yourselves that it’s a great venue. They showed real community spirit and that’s what the GAA is all about. If we do manage to win something this year, and we all know that there’s a long way to go, we’ll remember what Knockanure did for us.

“It’s great to get to the final, especially if in Croke Park [the venue hasn’t been officially confirmed]. That’s what you dream of, playing in Croke Park, and we can’t wait for that. We’ll enjoy tonight, and that’s grand, that’s important too, but we have to prepare over the next two or three weeks and get ready.”

Ryan went up to the Meath versus Derry game on the Sunday to check out Kerry's opposition in the final. As it was, Meath came through a tough test, and the Kerry manager knows that his team will be facing a tough task in the upcoming final.

“They are a very good team,” he acknowledges, “but we knew that anyway. That was a good Derry side as well. Derry probably had a better overall team balance, but Meath had some fantastic players. Aoife Minogue and Grace Coleman were very dangerous. Caroline Quinn got a great goal.

“We beat Meath earlier on away, which was a big win for us, but both teams have a lot of work put in since then and I don’t think that game will have much bearing on this one. They’ll have Amy Gaffney back as well, she didn’t play against us, and she is an excellent player.

“Like I said, Meath are a very good team and we’ll have a real battle on our hands in the final, but we’re up for it. That’s exactly what you want. It should be a great game and hopefully we’ll come out on the right side of it.”