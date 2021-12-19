Burns save and Carmody strike send Na Gaeil through to Munster decider after hard-fought contest

Na Gaeil keeper Devon Burns made an important save for his side in Templetuohy on Sunday Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

MUNSTER CLUB IFC SEMI-FINAL

Na Gaeil 1-10

Drom-Inch 0-9

Na Gaeil survived a serious examination of their title-winning credentials as they edged out Tipperary champions Drom-Inch in the Munster Club intermediate football semi-final at Templetuohy on Sunday.

The Tralee lads, who lined out without the O Connor brothers Enda and Diarmuid due to a family bereavement, had to call on all their armoury to prevent a major upset with the home team spurning two great last quarter goal chances that could have entirely changed the complexion of this game.

With Na Gaeil ahead 0-10 to 0-7, goalie Devon Burns made a superb stop with his outstretched feet as Jack Lillis looked certain to secure a levelling goal for Drom-Inch in the 50th minute.

And three minutes later, a poor Drom kick-out presented Darragh Carmody with a gilt-edged goal chance, which he took with aplomb – a six point turn-about.

And it didn’t stop there as in the 58th minute, with Drom still driving forward, Lillis failed to make the vital final contact when a goal again seemed certain. Na Gaeil had got off the hook, as underlined by Drom’s brace of closing points, leaving the Tipp lads to ponder what might have been had either chance been converted.

But championships are won by digging out results in difficult circumstances and this Na Gaeil did showing great resolve and self-belief when things were not going smoothly.

They opened well with Dan Goggin orchestrating all their moves and hitting two points to boot, as they led 0-4 to 0-2 at the water break. Darragh Carmody frees supplied the other two points.

Things did not go smoothly in the second quarter, the loss of Fergal Barry to a black card after 19 minutes enabling Drom to get up a head of steam. They enjoyed a lot of possession but scored just three points, Darragh Carmody’s pair of frees keeping Na Gaeil ahead 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

With Fergal Barry back on the field just before the break, Na Gaeil expected a strong third quarter performance but it was the Drom lads who began more purposefully and they forged ahead with two points in seven minutes. ]

However, coming to the second water break Jack Bourke and Darragh Carmody hit two points for Na Gaeil in as many minutes putting them 0-8 to 0-7 clear facing into the last quarter.

It was anybody’s game, but points from Darragh Carmody and Eoin O Neill gave Na Gaeil some breathing space. They then had Devon Burns to thank for what was a match-winning save in the 50th minute.

Na Gaeil took full advantage as Darragh Carmody, three minutes later, punished a poor Drom kick-out, with the clinching goal, crowning a fine individual performance by him.

Na Gaeil still had some work to do and were emptying the bench to stifle the Drom momentum which yielded two further points and that second “almost” goal from Lillis, but at the finish, it was Na Gaeil who were smiling and relieved to have reached the final.

The Kerry lads had reason to be pleased with this success which seriously tested their mettle and spirit. Their preparations for the final will continue through the Christmas period when attention can be given to shortcomings that might have proved costly, particularly some erratic shooting.

While goalie Devon Burns gets due credit for the vital save near the finish, Dan Goggin was their top performer with a high-energy display linking attack and defence and popping up for scores as well. Andrew Barry, Oisin Maunsell, Fergal Barry and the accurate Darragh Carmody were others to show the way for the Tralee side.

Drom-Inch had key men in Seamus Callanan, Jamie Moloney, Robbie Long, Michael Purcell and Podge Campion.

NA GAEIL: Devon Burns; Kieran Dineen, Niall O Mahoney, Damien Bourke; Fergal Barry, Andrew Barry, Oisin Maunsell; Jack Barry, Stefan Okunbor; James O Connor, Dan Goggiin (0-2), Darragh Reen; Jack Bourke (0-1), Jack Sheehan, Darragh Carmody (1-6,0-4fs) Subs: Kieran O Donovan for Reen, 36, Dara Devine for Sheehan, 42, Eoin O Neill (0-1) for O Connor, 49, Ruairi O Sullivan for F Barry, 53, Diarmuid O Connor for Bourke, 58

DROM&INCH: Shane Hassett; Michael Purcell, Fintan Purcell, Colm Kinane; Kevin Hassett, Emmett Moloney, Robbie Long; John Ryan, Jamie Moloney (0-1); Seamus Callanan, Stephen Nolan, John Campion; Jimmy Mullen (0-5, 5fs), David Butler, Podge Campion (0-2) Subs: David Collins (0-1) for Nolan, 37, Jack Lillis for Ryan, 47, Michael Campion for K Hassett, 47, Darragh Kennedy for J Moloney, 62, Jamie Bergin for P Campion, 64

REFEREE: Niall Quinn (Clare)