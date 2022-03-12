Brosnan goal helps Kerry edge win over Mayo and inch closer to National League final

Tony Brosnan celebrates scoring his first half goal for Kerry in their one-point win over Mayo in their National League Division One round 5 game at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1, ROUND 5

Kerry 1-12

Mayo 0-14

It never seems to rain but it pours on these National League night in Tralee of late, but on another desperately hostile evening of wind and rain, Kerry were the team to make hay in this top of the table clash against Mayo, if making hay was falling over the line to win by point in a nerve-shredding finale.

Making hay, too, insofar as the victory all but secures a League final spot for the Kingdom at the start of next month, where it would now take a pretty incredible series of results to deny Kerry a chance to defend the title they shared with Dublin last year in the absence of a Division One final.

This was Kerry’s first win over Mayo in the League on home soil since 2009 – there have been four defeats and a draw in the intervening years – and it might be worth remembering that Jack O’Connor was Kerry manager for that 0-13 to 0-11 win at a somewhat drier Austin Stack Park 12 years ago.

Victory then helped send Kerry on their way to gathering a League title that spring and the Sam Maguire Cup at the end of the summer, and those remain the two objectives for O’Connor a dozen years on. Whether or not there will be a rematch with Mayo in either a League or All-Ireland Final this year remains to be seen, but the Connacht men certainly gave Kerry there toughest test of the year so far, even if Kildare did hold them to a draw in Newbridge.

Leading by Tony Brosnan’s goal at half time, 1-6 to 0-6, Kerry certainly weren’t counting any chickens at that stage, and, unsurprisingly, Mayo came at Kerry like the have learned to do since Jack’s first spin as Kerry manager when Mayo teams were more often than not cannon fodder to Kerry on the important days.

At the end of 80 or so minutes of blood and guts football, it came down to a long and late Lee Keegan boomer at the Kerry posts to try and rescue a draw for the visitors, but his shot trailed narrowly wide, which just about summed up how little there was to separate the two division one leaders coming into this contest.

Mayo can take plenty of positives – as will Kerry – from another titanic battle in the Kingdom, but on a night of extremely difficult conditions the Connacht men turned over a little too much ball, which had them chasing Kerry and the game for most of it.

By the 63rd minute Mayo did reel Kerry in to parity on the score board but the home side scored two of the last three points to edge the contest that appeared to be prematurely cut short – by mere seconds – by a zealous home support that ran on to the pitch before Brendan Cawley could get the whistle to his lips for the last time.

In a game in which goals would hold a huge currency Kerry raised the only green flag of the contest, Brosnan’s 21st minute goal, which thrust Kerry into a 1-4 to 0-3 lead, proving a defining score.

The Dr Crokes man – a late replacement for Paul Geaney – started and finished a move involving David Clifford and Adrian Spillane to drive the ball past Rob Hennelly in the Mayo goal.

A minute later Mayo conjured a similar movement but Aiden Orme lacked Brosnan’s composure and dragged his shot wide.

David Clifford’s point put Kerry five points ahead, the widest margin between the sides in the first half, but central to Kerry’s slight superiority in the opening period was a remarkable work-rate that saw them turn over Mayo repeatedly, with Dara Moynihan and Paudie Clifford typifying a lot of that work by Kerry.

Dylan Casey had a solid game in defence, as did Jason Foley, though Mayo were able to punch a few holes in the Kerry rearguard that will surely be addressed in the Kerry debrief mid-week. Indeed, their best goal chance probably fell to Diarmuid O’Connor right at the end of the half.

Played in by Matthew Ruane, the Ballintubber man found himself one on one with Shane Murphy who got a vital touch on O’Connor’s goal-bound shot to put it out for a ‘45’ which Rob Hennelly converted to make it 1-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

The second half proved every bit as competitive, and as the rain eased, the quality of the football went up.

David Clifford, who scored three points in either half, kept the Mayo defence honest, but at the other end Ryan O’Donoghue reciprocated with six converted frees and a pointed mark - five in the second half - as Mayo gamely reeled in the deficit.

It was Ruane’s second point, in the 63rd minute, that eventually drew Mayo level. Clifford converted a free in the 65th minute to make it 1-11 to 0-13, but when O’Donoghue levelled it up eight minutes later it looked like the teams were destined to share the spoils.

A careless foul by Aidan O’Shea on Stephen O’Brien handed Clifford a tap over free in the 76th minute and the best Mayo could muster was that late lash by Keegan which tailed wide and signalled the slightly premature pitch incursion, which the referee was happy to take as his final whistle.

KERRY: Shane Murphy, Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry 0-1, Dara Moynihan 0-1, Jack Savage 0-2 (2f), Adrian Spillane, Paudie Clifford, David Clifford 0-6 (2f), Tony Brosnan 1-2.

Subs: Stephen O’Brien for A Spillane (45), Killian Spillane for J Savage (48), Gavin Crowley for D Casey (55), Greg Horan for D O’Connor (temp 65-68), Micheál Burns for P Clifford (65), Pa Warren for G O’Sullivan (73)

MAYO: Rob Hennelly 0-1 (‘45’), Padraig O’Hora, Lee Keegan, Michael Plunkett, Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Oisin Mullin; Jordan Flynn, Matthew Ruane 0-2, Diarmuid O’Connor, Aidan O’Shea, Jack Carney, Fergal Boland 0-3, Aidan Orme 0-1, Ryan O’Donoghue 0-7 (6f, 1m).

Subs: Enda Hession for S Coen (ht), Kevin McLoughlin for J Carney (42), Frank Irwin for A Orme (57), Conor Loftus for F Boland (65), Fionn McDonagh for D O’Connor (71).

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley (KIldare)