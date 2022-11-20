Brosna and Listowel Emmets must go again after playing tense draw in North Kerry SFC semi-final

A dropping ball lands on eager hands before being cleared to safety by Listowel Emmets defenders, Niall Collins and Micheál Kennedy, as Brosna's Dave Curtin challenges with Shane Curtin (left) waiting for a break late in the North Kerry SFC semi-final in Duagh on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

NORTH KERRY SFC SEMI-FINAL

Brosna 0-12

Listowel Emmets 0-12

Three-in-a-row-chasing Castleisland Desmonds will have to wait another week before finding out who their opponents will be in this year’s North Kerry SFC decider, after Brosna produced a valiant late semi-final rally to peg back Listowel Emmets in Duagh.

When substitute Davy Keane lofted over a free in the 57th minute to put Emmets into a three-point lead, 0-12 to 0-9, Brosna looked dead and buried, and they couldn’t have had any complaints at that stage, as their opponents had been the dominant force in the second half.

After, to put it mildly, a mediocre showing in the opening 30 minutes (despite the fact that they ended up with the minimum of advantages at half-time, 0-6 to 0-5), the Listowel side were transformed on the resumption into a far more cohesive, focused and rambunctious collective.

Men like Eddie Browne, Ger McCarthy, Sean Gilbert, Darragh Lynch and Jake Moriarty, among others, led the way in that regard, and having broken the stranglehold that Brosna had enjoyed around the middle of the park, there appeared to be only one winner entering the closing stages.

Yet Brosna, as is their tradition, are never beaten until the final whistle is blown. Two pointed frees from the always threatening Paul Walsh reduced the deficit to a single point, and with Browne kicking a wide after another of his penetrating attacking bursts, Emmets were failing to kill the contest off.

Where there was life for William Curtin’s charges, there was hope, and in one last foray into enemy territory in the final minute of the three added on by referee Tadgh Murphy, Walsh and Timmy Finnegan combined for wing-forward Conor Lane to launch over an absolute pearler, off his left peg, from all of 40 metres out.

It was a score undoubtedly worthy of rescuing the situation for Brosna, and was due reward for their perseverance, even when the game was going against them. At the same time, however, Emmets were left shell-shocked by the dramatic finale, and were understandably frustrated, knowing that they really should have sealed the deal.

Brosna, with key players Finnegan, Eamon Kiely and Adam Barry all returning home from overseas to bolster their prospects, were much the better team in the first half, with Tom Fitzgerald anchoring a teak-tough rearguard commendably, and the evergreen Dave Curtin, once again, an influential figure at midfield.

Some excellent points from play, by Walsh, Finnegan, Lane and Barry, had Brosna three to the good, 0-5 to 0-2, by the 27th minute, with Listowel Emmets completely out of sorts. Continually coughing up hard-earned possession unnecessarily, they appeared to be devoid of inspiration heading towards the interval.

Yet, in a sudden, sparkling burst, four unanswered white flags (including three notable efforts from Gilbert, Sean Keane and Lynch) had Sean Moriarty’s men mightily relieved and, most certainly, buoyed by finishing the half in the ascendancy, when, on the balance of the play, they should have been trailing.

In saying that, as the rain bucketed down, Brosna would have the elements in their favour in the second half, so they would also have been quietly satisfied with their position, especially after captain Kieran O’Donnell levelled the exchanges with a fine score two minutes into the second half.

Things looked even rosier for Brosna when two stunning points from play by Walsh (who was involved in a fascinating individual battle with Niall Collins throughout), had them back in the lead, 0-9 to 0-8, by the 40th minute, but, from that moment on, it was Emmets that, slowly but surely, began to take control.

Finally getting on top of the kick-out battle, with the tiring Curtin now deployed at full-forward for Brosna, Emmets hit another blistering purple patch with four points on the spin – the unheralded Gilbert (2), Moriarty and Lynch all on the mark – to power ahead with a comfortable cushion, 0-11 to 0-8, approaching the last ten minutes.

Both sides then exchanged points, as the Listowel side lost Bryan Sweeney to what seemed to be a hamstring issue, but it still looked almost certain that the black and amber would navigate their passage to the finishing line without too much difficulty.

With wobbling feet after being rocked by a couple of punishing blows in the second half, Brosna took a few standing counts, but they were never knocked out, and with Lane’s wonder point right at the death, they live to fight another day, at the same venue next Sunday.

BROSNA: Steve McAuliffe; Killian Fitzmaurice, Eamon Kiely, Darren Horan; Jamie O’Sullivan, Tom Fitzgerald, Flor McAuliffe; Dave Curtin, Timmy Finnegan 0-2; Conor Lane 0-2, Kieran O’Donnell 0-1, Adam Barry 0-1; Danny Moriarty, Paul Walsh 0-5 (2f), Tom McGoldrick 0-1 (f). Sub: Shane Curtin for Moriarty (49).

LISTOWEL EMMETS: Tom Harte; Ciaran Pierse, Jack McElligott, Niall Collins; Micheal Kennedy, Ger McCarthy, Eddie Browne; Jamie McVeigh, Darragh Leahy; Sean Gilbert 0-3, Cormac Mulvihill, Darragh Lynch 0-3; Bryan Sweeney, Sean Keane 0-4 (3f), Jake Moriarty 0-1. Subs: Davy Keane 0-1 (f) for Sweeney, inj (49), Cillian Holly for Lynch (57), John Heaphy for Moriarty (58), Cathal Keane for Gilbert (60+1).

REFEREE: Tadgh Murphy (Duagh)