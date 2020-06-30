Kerryman

Kerryman

Broad welcome for return of Gaelic games

GAA pitches around Kerry re-opened last Wednesday, while contact training among teams was permitted from last Monday. John O’Dowd spoke to some of the stakeholders about returning to play at the long Covid-19 enforced break

John Payne Expand

John Payne

The chairman, Joe Coolahan (Tarbert): "I was down this morning (Sunday) with our under-16s, my own young fella was there, and it's great to see them back out on the field training and getting back with their friends.

"The social element is massive. They've been socially distancing, socially isolating for the last few months, they haven't been at school. They haven't been able to exercise and release some of the pent-up energy. They do that playing sport. It's a great outlet, they come home tired, they rest, it's a big benefit.

"At this point in time, the virus is suppressed in the community. The stages that are being taken are welcome, but they're also being done in a measured way. We do need to be mindful that it hasn't gone away and that we may get a resurgence. When we do, or if we do, we take the appropriate steps again.