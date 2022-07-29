Brilliant St Brendans claim County Minor crown from holders Ballyduff

The St Brendans team and mentors celebrate their Keane's County Minor Hurling Championship victory over Ballyduff in Austin Stack Park on Friday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

KEANE’S COUNTY MHC FINAL

St Brendans 3-13

Ballyduff 1-13

They survived the storm. They were the storm. They were blood and thunder. They were determination made manifest. They were, quite simply, magnificent.

St Brendans were more than worth winners of this county final. Early on they made the weather and when the tide started to turn against them, they had the wherewithal to face it down, tacking into the wind and sailing for home.

Quite easily they could have buckled in the wake of a simply brilliant goal by Luke Rochford in the third quarter – Rochford picking up a deflection from Jake Moriarty after ball into the danger zone by Evan Boyle, before finishing with real aplomb.

Instead, the Saints responded themselves practically within seconds for a goal of their own and with it took control of the game to a greater or lesser extent.

And if they didn’t with Maurice Lenihan’s goal on 43 minutes, they certainly did with Keelan best’s on 45. It pushed them seven clear – 3-10 to 1-9 – and well on course for their first title in nine years.

In hindsight, it’s clear they were never going to be denied. Seven seconds, that’s all it took. That’s all it took for St Brendans to make their intentions plain. That’s all it took for Liam Óg O’Connor to make his plain in sweeping the ball over the bar into the Horan’s End to get the show on the road.

And boy did St Brendans put on some show in the first half. Coming into the game as underdogs – having lost twice already this year to Ballyduff – the Ardfert men looked nothing like underdogs in the first half hurling with pride, passion and real intent.

There was a ferocity to the way they approached the game. A cussedness and a flintiness. The way their manager, Liam O’Connor, had them set up was next to near perfect, dropping back Adam McDonagh to mark Luke Rochford, having Hugh Lenihan act as sweeper.

It was more than that, though. All over the park it seemed like they were out-working their rivals from up the North Kerry coast. Once in possession of the ball then they hurled sweetly, with the aforementioned O’Connor leading the way with a powerful first half display.

By the end of the first quarter St Brendans were five clear, 0-8 to 0-3 and full value for it. A couple of points from Ballyduff from Jack Enright (on 17) and a ‘65 from Killian Boyle (19) brought it back to a more manageable margin and all of a sudden, Ballyduff were lurking with intent.

Sensing this St Brendans turned on the afterburners once more with O’Connor slamming home an insanely good goal from about 25 yards out to the left of the goal.

St Brendans rounded out the half with another two points (both from a simply inspired Liam Óg O’Connor who hit a remarkable 1-7 in the first half) to leave them eight clear, 1-10 to 0-5.

Even though you couldn’t say such a lead wasn’t deserved, Ballyduff had reason to be frustrated having hit a whopping nine first half wides, while dropping another two short.

Whatever was said to the young Ballyduff charges at half-time was of the short-sharp variety as they emerged from the tunnel less than seven minutes after entering it.

Nevertheless, when the green and white hit an additional two missed chances inside the opening two minutes of the second half one was left fearing the worse.

To be fair to John Hennessy’s charges, however, they kicked on in a major way after that. Showing no ill effects of all those wides to shoot four on the spin, including a pair of identical points from Evan Boyle from the railway sideline into the Horan’s end.

Brendans were now struggling somewhat to do what they did in the first. Ballyduff’s work-rate was visibly higher, O’Connor having much less time on the ball, and with Boyle thundering into the game it felt as though they could be able to stage a remarkable revival.

Absolutely it felt that way in the wake of Rochford’s goal, which brought it back to a one point game on 41 minutes, 2-10 to 1-9, but it’s as if that goal sparked something in St Brendans.

Two minutes later they had their second goal with Liam Óg O’Connor and Keelan Best combining for Maurice Lenihan’s finish. Their third goal, two minutes later, saw O’Connor and Lenihan combine for Best. At 3-10 to 1-9, this race was run.

Sure Ballyduff never threw in the towel – and Evan Boyle tried for goals with two close in frees later on – but the Brendans always had their at arm’s length with points from Tiernan O’Sullivan, Maurice Lenihan and a ‘65 from Liam Óg O’Connor ensuring their victory.

That the better team won is no shame on Ballyduff, who relinquish their title after two years. We haven’t heard the last of these hurlers, of Evan Boyle and Luke Rochford in particular, that’s for sure.

This night, though, belongs to St Brendans. The cheer which greeted the full-time whistle near raised the roof on the John Joe Sheehy Road. The Ardfert people enjoyed this win.

Something tells us they’re going to be enjoying this young team for years to come.

ST BRENDANS: Jack Moriarty, Ryan Hickey, Gary O’Riordan, Art O’Sullivan, Odhran Ferris, Tom Flaherty, Hugh Lenihan, Will Bellchambers, Keelan Best (1-0), Liam Óg O’Connor (1-8, 2f, 2 ‘65s), Harry Wallace, Maurice Lenihan (1-2), Adam McDonagh, Tiernan O’Sullivan (0-2), Eoin Flaherty (0-1) Subs: Billy Doyle for W Bellchambers, 44 Blood: Niall McMahon for A O’Sullivan, 58-full-time

BALLYDUFF: Cillian Murphy, Gavin Murphy, Aaron Whyte, Rory Whelan, Ray McGrath, Luke Kennelly, Ryan O’Rourke, Oisín Healy, Evan Boyle (0-4, 1f), Stefan Carrig, Jack Enright (0-1), Cian Sheehy, Luke Rochford (1-2), John Curtin, Killian Boyle (0-6, 4f, 2 ‘65s) Subs: Adam Lynch for R O’Rourke, 24, Jack Rochford for C Sheehy, 41, Shay Murphy for J Curtin, 61, Callum Carey-Sheehy for G Murphy, 61

REFEREE: Mike Sexton (Limerick)