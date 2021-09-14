Brilliant Ballyduff make no mistake to claim minor crown from battling Brendans

Ballyduff minor captain Anthony Kavanagh lifts the Seán Lovett Cup after Ballyduff saw off St Brendans in the County Minor Hurling Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

COUNTY MHC FINAL

Ballyduff 0-23

St Brendans 0-10

Even though they never trailed from beginning to end, it took an outstanding third quarter performance from Ballyduff to finally see off the challenge of a plucky St Brendan’s in Saturday’s County MHC Final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, thus retaining their crown from last season in the process.

In truth, this was a superb team display from the winners, who had no noticeable weak links, contained several skilled operators with huge potential of climbing the ranks in their upward hurling trajectories, all knitted together supremely by manager John Hennessy and coach Mikey Boyle. Favourites at the outset, they lived up to the growing talk that has surrounded this side.

On the other hand, St Brendan’s can be well proud of their achievement in reaching the final. Without patronising the losers in any way, a lot of their players are currently unable to match the physical attributes of their opponents, such is the callowness of youth, but they never threw in the towel or wilted, despite coming under the cosh in the second half as Ballyduff upped the tempo considerably.

For long parts, the Ardfert youngsters gave as good as they got, though it was evident from a very early stag that they didn’t have the attacking firepower to really penetrate a solid Ballyduff rearguard, and were much too dependent on free-taker Liam Óg O’Connor for scores.

With man-of-the-match Kieran O’Carroll quick to get into his stride in the inside forward line, the winners took a two-point lead entering the first water break (0-5 to 0-3). While always enjoying the slicker movement up front, Ballyduff struggled to pull away from their redoubtable opposition, and the gap was only extended by a single point heading into the dressing rooms at half-time (0-9 to 0-6).

Sport is often at its’ most purest at the younger age levels, and a feature of this contest was the abundance of wonderful individual battles that lit up the afternoon. Diminutive St Brendan’s attacker Hugh Lenihan had a great confrontation with Aaron White throughout while, at the other end of the pitch, livewire Ballyduff corner-forward Luke Rochford was involved in a fascinating tussle with Adam McDonagh.

As stated earlier, however, any chance the Ardfert side had of causing an upset was unceremoniously ended in the third quarter when Ballyduff really put the combined foot on the accelerator and blitzed their rivals (0-10 to 0-2) with some sparkling, imaginative attacking bursts. Holding an eleven-point cushion (0-19 to 0-8) at the second half water break, the destination of the trophy was long since decided.

With O’Carroll continuing his majestic tour de force performance, and Rochford, Aodhan Curley, captain Anthony Kavanagh and the superb Jack Enright all excelling in a blisteringly-effective forward unit, Ballyduff’s dominance at this stage was so emphatic that a straight red card issued to midfielder Raymond McGrath in the 44th minute didn’t upset their plans in the slightest.

Though their scoring rate diminished in the final quarter, the job had been done, and with Adam Segal marshalling a rock-solid defensive sextet, there was never any real hope of St Brendan’s penetrating for a couple of badly-needed goals, although they had a few half-chances at different stages.

Battling all the way to the bitter end, the losers showed that there is reason to believe that they might savour better days in the upcoming years.

Saturday belonged to Ballyduff, however. While senior championship glory might have eluded the men from the Cashen over the past few seasons, there is no doubt but that the conveyor belt is continuing to deliver the goods.

Recognising that they have some serious raw materials to develop further will have greatly enthused the whole club heading into the upcoming winter.

BALLYDUFF: Cillian Murphy; Rory Whelan, Conor Murphy, Aaron White; Tommy O’Grady, Adam Segal 0-1, Seán O’Sullivan; Raymond McGrath, Evan Boyle 0-2; Aodhan Curley 0-5 (0-3 frees), Jack Enright 0-3, Anthony Kavanagh 0-2; Killian Boyle, Kieran O’Carroll 0-7, Luke Rochford 0-2 Subs: Cian Sheehy 0-1 for K Boyle (inj), 16, Luke Kennelly for O’Sullivan, half-time, Oisin Healy for Whelan, 55, Stefan Carrig for Enright (inj), 57, Ryan O’Rourke for White, 59

ST BRENDANS: Jack Moriarty; Ryan Hickey, Gary O’Riordan, Art O’Sullivan; Tom Flaherty, Keith O’Mahony 0-1, Keelan Best 0-2; Fiachra O’Connor, Donal O’Sullivan; Maurice Lenihan, Fionan Egan, Adam McDonagh; Liam Og O’Connor 0-6 (frees), Will Bellchambers, Hugh Lenihan 0-1 Subs: Billy Doyle for Bellchambers, 52, Tiernan O’Sullivan for H Lenihan, 58, Seán O’Connor for F O’Connor, 60

REFEREE: Tom Godley (Kilmoyley)

MAIN MAN

There were some excellent individual performances on the day, especially on the Ballyduff side, but it was a very easy choice for man-of-the-match. Full-forward Kieran O’Carroll was simply magnificent from start to finish, firing over seven points from play, and giving his side a ball-winning presence on the edge of the square.

KEY MOMENT

Ballyduff always had some form of control of proceedings, so there wasn’t a pivotal moment in the game. Undoubtedly, however, the winners’ scoring burst of seven unanswered points in nine minutes during the third quarter was the crucial period in the contest, where they put the game to bed and ended any hopes St Brendans had of causing an upset.

TALKING POINT

The overall effectiveness of the Ballyduff team. Obviously extremely well prepared and coached, they had strong performers in every line, and an attacking strategy that made the most of their key players, and their physical advantages. Having also won the minor title in 2020, the men from the Cashen are entitled to be hugely optimistic over what the future might bring.