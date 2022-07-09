Brilliant Ballyduff always in control against St Brendans to top Group 1 and reach last six

Ballyduff and St Brendans players try to claim possession of the sliotar during their county SHC round 3 match at Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Saturday afternoon. Photo by DOmnick Walsh

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC GROUP 1 ROUND 3

Ballyduff 0-22

St Brendans 0-14

Storming out of the starting blocks, and totally dominant in the opening quarter, Ballyduff didn’t give St Brendan’s the slightest opportunity to get a foothold in this contest, as they cruised into the knock-out stages of the County SHC on Saturday afternoon.

In this Group 1 Round 3 do-or-die encounter played at a sun-baked Austin Stack Park, the men from the Cashen made their presence felt straight from the throw-in, and with an improved shooting accuracy from the previous week against Causeway, they inflicted the real damage in the first 15 minutes.

Of course, last year’s beaten finalists have been badly hampered by the absences of their principal 2021 talismen in Fionan Mackessy and Cian Hussey, and while they bravely refused to throw in the towel, holding their own for the rest of the game, they were always staring down the barrel of a gun.

Ballyduff’s crushing start was absolutely crucial. With the wind in their favour, the winners recognised that they had to lay down an immediate marker, and with David Goulding, Podge Boyle (3), Mikey Boyle and Kevin Goulding all, unerringly, raising white flags, they had six points registered in seven minutes.

The Ardfert men didn’t know what had hit them, such was the ferocity of that initial scoring blitzkrieg from the opposition, and even though Eric Leen finally got them off the mark, three further unanswered scores from the irrepressible Podge Boyle had Ballyduff in complete cruise control at 0-9 to 0-1.

Basically, that first quarter decided the outcome. Ben O’Connor’s charges just could not get their hands on enough ball, anywhere in the field, and by the time they had gotten to the pitch of proceedings, they had the proverbial mountain to climb. As commendably as they persevered, a sensational fightback was never a serious possibility.

The margin was reduced to seven points at the interval, 0-14 to 0-7, as the losers finally settled, the likes of the inspirational Darren Dineen, Padraig Kearney, Sean Brosnan and Leen leading the charge, but more easily able to create scoring chances (despite their conversion rate slipping), Ballyduff would have been well content with that half-time position.

Even with the elements in their favour on the resumption, St Brendan’s understood that they were probably going to need a goal, or two, to rescue their fading championship ambitions, but that never looked likely, with goalkeeper PJ O’Gorman marshalling a stoic Ballyduff rearguard, where Adam Segal and Kyle O’Connor stood strong.

Elsewhere, with the Boyle brothers typically influential, the Gouldings, Kevin and David, workmanlike and inventive, captain Daniel O’Carroll and the returning Eoin Ross in belligerent mood, Garry O’Brien’s men were solid, rather than spectacular, in the second half. In truth, that’s all they needed to be, such was their cushion on the scoreboard.

Earnan Ferris had a sniff of a goal chance for St Brendan’s in the 38th minute, but he just couldn’t make the required contact with the sliothar under pressure, and his scuffed effort was deflected out for a ’65, which Kevin Hanafin pointed. A goal might just have resurrected the Ardfert side’s challenge at that juncture, but you feel Ballyduff would have responded strongly in any event.

The evergreen Dineen continued to hurl with his customary defiance at the back, but St Brendan’s were struggling badly for attacking penetration, relying too much on Hanafin’s placed balls, and when Kieran O’Carroll fired over a nice point on the run for Ballyduff, they remained in control at the three-quarter mark, 0-17 to 0-11.

John Egan did his best to ignite a spark on his arrival off the bench, notching a point from close range, with Dineen hitting over a monster of a score from 90 metres, but it was all just too little too late for the Ardfert outfit. The disastrous first quarter had been their downfall, and they soon had to resign themselves to their fate.

Indeed, St Brendan’s were indebted to goalkeeper Darren Delaney for making a brilliant point-blank save to deny David Goulding when the Ballyduff midfielder appeared to be a racing certainty to find the net in the 56th minute. The concession of a green flag at that late juncture would probably have been too cruel on the gallant losers.

Without ever having to put their foot on the accelerator, Ballyduff, with Kevin Goulding and Daniel O’Carroll continuing to get through an amount of work, finished the job off with admirable composure, substitute Kevin O’Connor the catalyst for the loudest roar of the day when he slotted over their final point in injury-time.

Ballyduff now advance to next Saturday’s quarter-final against Abbeydorney, and despite ending up with 12 wides, they are entitled to be quietly optimistic about their ultimate Neilus Flynn Cup ambitions.

Meanwhile, St Brendan’s must lick their wounds until 2023, with the realisation that key absentees had killed off their challenge before it had even begun.

BALLYDUFF: PJ O’Gorman; Adam Segal, Sean O’Connor, Kyle O’Connor 0-1; Thomas Slattery, Daniel O’Carroll 0-2, Paud Costello; David Goulding 0-2, Eoin Ross; Anthony O’Carroll, Mikey Boyle 0-1, Aodhan Curley; Kevin Goulding 0-2, Padraig Boyle 0-12 (6f, 2 ‘65’), Kieran O’Carroll 0-1. Subs: Paul O’Carroll for Curley (half-time), Kevin O’Connor 0-1 for A O’Carroll (47 mins), Anthony Kavanagh for K O’Carroll (60 mins).

ST BRENDAN’S: Darren Delaney; Fionan Horgan, Rory Horgan, Caimin Deegan; Denis Horgan, Daithi Griffin, Darren Dineen 0-1; Padraig Kearney, Sean Brosnan 0-1; Colm Healy 0-1, Kevin Hanafin 0-6 (5f, 1 ’65’) , Eric Leen 0-3; Earnan Ferris 0-1, Nathan O’Driscoll, Thomas Moloney. Subs: John Egan 0-1 for Moloney (35 mins), Stephen Leen for R Horgan (41 mins), Brendan O’Connor for Healy, inj (43 mins), Billy Daly for Ferris (51 mins), Gearoid Sheehan for O’Driscoll (58 mins).

REFEREE: Rory McGann (Clare)