Brick knows Kerry will be under pressure in the early rounds of the Camogie league

Kerry camogie boss Ian Brick knows the Kingdom will be under pressure in the early rounds of this year's National Camogie League Photo by Sportsfile

LITTLEWOODS CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Kerry v Antrim

Sunday, February 6

John Mitchels GAA Complex 1pm

What Ian Brick wouldn’t give for a split season right about now.

Of course, a lot of his present predicament is born of the pandemic and the need to play two years of club Munster and All Ireland championships back-to-back over the space of three or four months, but that doesn’t make it any easier for the Kerry boss.

Certainly not when one considers that pretty much the majority of his players are Clanmaurice players.

The club have been involved in two Munster championships, an All Ireland semi-final and final, and most recently an All Ireland quarter-final… where in that time the Kilmoyley man was expected to prepare them for the National Camogie league is very much an open question.

Of course, the absolute centrality of the Clanmaurice players to the Kingdom means that it's not like when they do come back into the fold they’ll be match fit, and well tuned in.

Still they won’t be available this weekend. True there’s no Clanmaurice fixture this weekend, but those players need a break having been in action nearly non-stop since Christmas.

The Kerry boss has, nevertheless, been able to bring some of the younger players through, even if it’s as much out of necessity as anything.

“We would have been training since January outside and in the gym since December and we are getting a good response from the younger girls coming through from the minor squad,” he explains.

"It’s a big step up for them in terms of quality and opposition and it appears that they are being thrown in at deep end really.

"But it is going to be a great learning experience for them. We are still hoping that we will have enough numbers to move things around on the day especially for the opener against Antrim who are the All-Ireland Champions.

"This year has been very different, but we always knew it was going to be difficult the way the club championships have been setup and we have allowed for that.”

With Antrim coming to town the Kingdom are likely to be under severe pressure. Antrim are, after all, the reigning Intermediate All Ireland champions and gave Kerry a tough time of it last year.

"We will not be worrying about the result because it’s a big asks for our young girls so we will be focusing on our individual performances rather than results early on,” Brick continues.

"We will take any positives we can out of those game situations then. Realistically this was always going to be a difficult game to win even with our full side because they are an exceptional team.

"If we can learn from the game young and old, then we can take a lot from meeting the All-Ireland Champions.

"Our main aim for the League is to maintain our Division 2 status, but also to give a lot of those young girls experience and at the end of the day it’s all about developing players and having a healthier and stronger squad.”

Verdict: Antrim