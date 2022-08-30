Brian Scanlon on North Kerry’s county minor win: ‘You need to lift a trophy to break a bad habit’

In only the second year of the amalgamation of Shannon and Feale Rangers at underage level, silverware was collected at Austin Stack Park on Monday evening. North Kerry minor manager Brian Scanlon – who soldiered for years with various Feale Rangers teams, knows exactly what that means to the division and the whole football landscape of North Kerry.

“It’s a long time coming. I spoke to ‘Froggy’ O’Donnell during the week, he was part of the last team that won it (county minor championship) with Shannon Rangers, thirty-one years ago. I didn’t realise it had been that long. We talked about that with the lads during the week, only six teams from North Kerry have won a minor championship, which amazed me, so this is only the seventh time that that trophy is coming up north,” Scanlon said.

“It means a lot, because sometimes you just need to bring something back. You need to lift a trophy to break a bad habit. That’s a big part of what that was. The under-21s, in fairness, had a great campaign this year, they were very close, the under-15s last year and this year are putting in the work, so it means a huge amount to the football community in North Kerry.”

Acknowledging that the second half produced many passages of football that were full of nervous tension, the Listowel Emmets man pin-pointed the learnings that his side had taken from the drawn game the previous week, especially when it came to getting out of the blocks quickly in the first half.

“We learned an awful lot from last week, we studied it a lot, we weren’t anywhere near it around the middle of the field, we let their better players play, and I suppose we adjusted in terms of mark-ups there today. We were much more efficient in terms of breaking ball and, in fairness to the boys, they took some great chances.

“This is a wonderful platform for young players to step up and show what we have to offer in North Kerry. There is a passion and a love for the game in North Kerry that is as strong as in any part of the country. I said it to the lads over the last couple of weeks that people in North Kerry just needed a project to buy into. This is the project, I think,” he added.

Over in the Mid Kerry dressing-room, it wasn’t easy for manager Cathal Moriarty to gather his thoughts, surrounded by a devastated group of young players, who had just come up short in the final for the second successive season at this level.

“It’s disappointing, to be honest. It’s tough coming out of that dressing-room, there are a lot of tears in there. These guys put so much into this year, taking that hurt from last year, but it is disappointing. For large periods of that second half, we probably dominated possession, but our attacks and our decision making in the final third probably wasn’t what it needed to be,” Moriarty said.

“In the last three years that I have been involved, we have gotten to a quarter-final and two finals, and there are always some fantastic players in Mid Kerry, and the work that the clubs are doing is brilliant. For us, this group, that hurt from last year, we used that, but it’s tough to come back to a final, and after being so close last week, nearly getting over the line, to this week, it’s disappointing.

“Similar enough to last year, I was asked a question about East Kerry, and their dominance. Everything comes to an end, it’s like the Dubs. Are we entering an era of North Kerry dominance? I’m not too sure. We would hopefully have a hand in that, East Kerry will be back with a bounce and South Kerry, as well, have some fantastic players,” added the Milltown/Castlemaine club man.