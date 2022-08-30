Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brian Scanlon on North Kerry’s county minor win: ‘You need to lift a trophy to break a bad habit’

Mid Kerry manager Cathal Moriarty: ‘It’s tough coming out of that dressing-room, there are a lot of tears in there’

North Kerry team captain Eddie Healy with the Cup and team mate Evan Boyle after his team won the County Minor Football Championship Final replay at Austin Stack Park Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

North Kerry team captain Eddie Healy with the Cup and team mate Evan Boyle after his team won the County Minor Football Championship Final replay at Austin Stack Park Photo by Domnick Walsh

North Kerry team captain Eddie Healy with the Cup and team mate Evan Boyle after his team won the County Minor Football Championship Final replay at Austin Stack Park Photo by Domnick Walsh

North Kerry team captain Eddie Healy with the Cup and team mate Evan Boyle after his team won the County Minor Football Championship Final replay at Austin Stack Park Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

John O'Dowd

In only the second year of the amalgamation of Shannon and Feale Rangers at underage level, silverware was collected at Austin Stack Park on Monday evening. North Kerry minor manager Brian Scanlon – who soldiered for years with various Feale Rangers teams, knows exactly what that means to the division and the whole football landscape of North Kerry.

It’s a long time coming. I spoke to ‘Froggy’ O’Donnell during the week, he was part of the last team that won it (county minor championship) with Shannon Rangers, thirty-one years ago. I didn’t realise it had been that long. We talked about that with the lads during the week, only six teams from North Kerry have won a minor championship, which amazed me, so this is only the seventh time that that trophy is coming up north,” Scanlon said.

Privacy