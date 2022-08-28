Brian Ó Beaglaoich’s extra-time goal paves path to Intermediate semi-finals for An Ghaeltacht

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY INTERMEDITE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

An Ghaeltacht 1-14

Gneeveguilla 2-8

A brilliant solo goal from Brian Ó Beaglaoich at the start of extra-time, coupled with a storming performance from Dara Ó Sé in the second half of the regulation 60 minutes, played a huge part in getting An Ghaeltacht past the stubborn challenge of Gneeveguilla and into the semi-finals of the County Intermediate Football Championship.

At a well attended contest in Gallarus, the locals’ Kerry defender showed his attacking prowess when he collected the ball outside his 45-metre line in the second minute of extra-time and powered past three defenders and broke two tackles before crashing the ball high past Patrick O’Riordan in the Gneeveguilla goal.

Ó Beaglaoich had been a relatively quiet figure in the game up to that stage, but his goal gave An Ghaeltacht a 1-11 to 2-5 lead after the teams had finished level at the end of 63 minutes of well-contested, hard championship football. The home side might consider themselves a mite lucky to have taken the game to extra-time at all, when Cian Ó Murchú won a 62nd minute free that could be put down in the ‘handyish’ column. No matter, Dara Ó Sé knocked over the free kick to make it 0-11 to 2-5 and kept everyone at the well turned out West Kerry venue eager for more.

Ó Sé had been a revelation for An Ghaeltacht in the second half, coming to the fore when his team needed leadership and scores. The one-time footballer for Clonakilty, where he was based for work, kicked three excellent points from play in the second half to go with two frees he converted in the first half, and that late equaliser.

Midfielders Roibeard Ó Sé and Cathal Ó Beaglaoich chipped in for five points between them on a day when Dara Ó Sé was the only listed forward to score for the home team, though nominal full back Caoimhghín Ó Beaglaoich spent more time in the attack than in defence and kicked a neat point in the 41st minute.

It was a badly needed score at that stage as An Ghaeltacht had just conceded their second goal at the start of the second half. Much like Brian Ó Beaglaoich would do at the start of extra-time, Conor Herlihy picked up the ball quite a distance from goal and soloed past a couple of defenders and through two tackles before firing a shot high past Sean Ó Luing in the home team’s goal.

That put the East Kerry club 2-3 to 0-5 ahead, having led by a point at half time. Their first goal had come from their top score Sean O’Keeffe in the 27th minute in somewhat fortuitous circumstances. When Herlihy was pulled back by the arm while driving in on the An Ghaeltacht goal, Jer Lynch had little hesitation in spreading his arms for a penalty, and Caoimhghín Ó Beaglaoich could have no complaints picking up a booking for his tactical foul.

O’Keeffe’s penalty was well struck but Ó Luing did brilliantly to push the ball onto the crossbar. Shane Crowley reacted quickest to the gather the ball and pop it back in for O’Keeffe to have the easiest tap in goal he is likely to score. An Ghaeltacht had recovered from conceding the game's first point to O’Keeffe after 40 seconds to take a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the 21st minute when Dara Ó Sé converted a free, but both teams were guilty of some very poor shot execution.

The Gneeveguilla defence played really well at times, repeatedly dispossessing An Ghaletacht’s when they moved the ball into the scoring zone, but at the other end of the field the East Kerry men struggled to work themselves into good scoring positions, and twice in close succession in the first half they dropped two very scoreable shots short.

At half time Gneeveguilla led 1-3 to 0-5 with Herlihy’s early second half goal giving them a four-point cushion. Tomás Ó Sé was not fit enough to start but An Ghaeltacht felt the need to get him into the game for his scoring ability, but his hamstring injury broke down within minutes and he was off again.

Nevertheless, An Ghaeltacht began to up their game in all areas, with Roibeard Ó Sé and Cathal Ó Beaglaoich bossing the middle sector and Dara Ó Sé kicking three of their next four points as they were back level, 0-9 to 2-3, by the 45th minute.

O’Keeffe stopped the rot with a pointed free in the 55th minute, Gneeveguilla’s first score since Herlihy’s goal 23 minutes earlier. Padraig O’Connor might have thought he’d won it for the visitors when he fisted the lead point on the hour mark but there was still time for Ó Sé’s equalising free to force extra-time.

The home side won extra-time by 1-3 to 0-3, Brian Ó Beaglaoich's goal the decisive score in those 20-plus minutes, with An Ghaeltacht having to weather a few late, desperate attacks by Gneeveguilla before Pádraig Óigi Ó Sé broke loose to kick his side into a three-point lead and a place in the semi-finals, where An Ghaeltacht will play Legion for the right to Beaufort or Rathmore in the county final.

AN GHAELTACHT: Sean Ó Luing, Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, Caoimhghín Ó Beaglaoich (0-1), Fiach Ó Loingsigh, Gearóid Mac an tSaoir, Brian Ó Beagaloich (1-1), Ciarán Ó Coileáin, Roibeard Ó Sé (0-2), Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (0-3), Cathal Ó Gairbhia, Dara Ó Se 0-6 (3f), Pádraig Óg Ó Sé, Éanna Ó Conchúir, Brian Ó Murchú, PJ Mac Láimh. Fir ionaid: Tomás Ó Se for B Ó Murchu, Pádraig Óigi Ó Sé (0-1) for T Ó Sé, Steven Ó Conchúir for G Mac an tSaoir, Cian Ó Murchú for C Ó Coileáin, Feargal Ó Cuanaigh for F Ó Loinsigh.

GNEEVEGUILLA: Patrick O’Riordan, Damien Cronin, Darren Brosnan, Owen Fitzgerald, Pa Warren, Padraig O’Connor (0-1), Patrick Brosnan, David Gleeson, Ronan Collins, Connie O’Connor (0-1), Conor Herlihy (1-1), Shane Crowley, Sean O’Keeffe 1-5 (0-4f), Padraig Doyle. Subs: Jamie O’Sullivan for Patrick Brosnan, Jamie Brosnan for C O’Connor, Shane O’Sullivan for C Herlihy, Paul O’Leary for Paudie O’Leary, JJ Herlihy for D Gleeson.

Referee: Jer Lynch