Brian Kelly: ‘League battle of the Shanes has developed Ryan into top class goalkeeper’

If you’re doing your job, tipping away, you’re in the background, and you’re not the talking point, that’s always a good sign that you are playing solidly’

All-Ireland winner Brian Kelly says every goalkeeper needs a bit of luck or for something positive to happen for them to become first choice no.1 for their county Expand

kerryman

John O'Dowd

Brian Kelly is convinced that the battle waged between Shane Ryan and Shane Murphy for the no.1 jersey during the National League has really enhanced the former’s development in the role, as the Rathmore man prepares for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

The recall of the Dr Crokes goalkeeper by Jack O’Connor at the start of the season led to an intriguing situation where Murphy and Ryan alternated the jersey for the majority of the seven regular league outings. It was only when the latter was given the nod for the clash with Mayo in the Division One final that management appeared to settle on their 2022 championship choice.

