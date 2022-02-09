Breen in line for recall for Sigerson semi-final

Kerry star Mike Breen is in with a good chance of being available for MTU, Kerry's Sigerson Cup semi-final with NUI, Galway in Rathkeale on Thursday evening Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

MTU, Kerry boss Aidan O’Mahony is holding out hope that star defender Mike Breen will be passed fit to take park in Thursday evening’s Sigerson Cup semi-final ainst NUI, Galway at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale (6pm).

The Beaufort star has been out with a hamstring strain in recent weeks and missed MTU’s quarter-final victory over Maynooth (and Kerry’s victory over Dublin in Austin Stack Park) as a result.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor indicated after the Kingdom’s win over the Dubs on Saturday night that the half-back was edging closer to a turn to action.

“Yeah, that would be brilliant, and like I said before, that will come down to the player himself, and obviously Jack,” O’Mahony told The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon.

“If Mike was available, that would be a big addition for us. We have one or two injuries after the last game.

“Mark Fitzgerald, our corner-back, missed the game the last day with an ankle injury, and Michael Potts is carrying one as well.

“You obviously have one or two niggles, which is the same for every team. It depends on the Kerry lads as well, how they have come through the weekend, and stuff like that. We’ll see who is available for Thursday night, and we’ll find that out in the next day or two.”

The Tralee college are marginal favourites for the game with NUIG down two star players – full-back Seán Mulkerin of Galway and Mayo forward Tommy Conroy – but Rathmore man O’Mahony is taking absolutely nothing for granted in Rathkeale Thursday evening.

““I think we have done that in every game. We never under-estimate the opposition. NUIG were spoken about as one of the favourites for the competition from the very beginning,” he said.

“We’re under no illusions about the opposition we are up against on Thursday night. We’re delighted to be in a semi-final, and we totally respect the opposition, while at the same time, looking forward to playing the game as well.”